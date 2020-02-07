Katy Perry sends prayers to Chinese fans amid the outbreak of coronavirus

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Roar & # 39; He expresses his support for people in Wuhan through a video message shared on Twitter by the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Up News Info –

Katy Perry He has urged fans in China to stay strong amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Officials from the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, established quarantine camps because the death toll linked to the condition reached 600 on Friday, February 7, and the singer of "Roar" went to social networks to implore the fans in the region faith.

%MINIFYHTMLa5d769b113b3b1f5b8466744063a2d0411% %MINIFYHTMLa5d769b113b3b1f5b8466744063a2d0412%

"I just wanted to send you a message to let you know that we are all with you during this time, and keep fighting, and stay healthy and positive as best we can," he said in a video message shared on Twitter. by the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus.

"We are thinking of you. We are sending our prayers. We will overcome this," Katy added.

<br />

More than 30,000 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which has spread to 28 countries worldwide.