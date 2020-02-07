Karan Johar thanks his mother Hiroo Johar for being the father of his twins

%MINIFYHTML9494ff14cea443c598d92f06d619e66911% %MINIFYHTML9494ff14cea443c598d92f06d619e66912%

In addition to being a great filmmaker, producer and a charming host, Karan Johar is also the father of two adorable children. Yash and Roohi turn three today and KJo sent them a sincere post on Instagram about the same. He shared some beautiful photos where they saw him posing with his children along with his mother Hiroo Johar.

He captioned it by saying, "I am a single father in social status … but in reality I definitely am not … my mother is so beautiful and emotionally co-parents of our babies with me … I could never have made such a big decision. without their solid support … the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigor with each passing year … I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash … "We wish you Yash and Roohi a happy birthday! On the labor front, Karan Johar has several launches this year under his banner, namely Bhoot, Dostana 2, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi and many more. He also starts shooting for his next director Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in 2020.

