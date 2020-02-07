Kandi Burruss without apology shows it all in a video in which a cosmetic procedure is done: fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; adore the result

Kandi Burruss is very open about her life and often lets her fans in her private life, unlike some of her. Real Atlanta Housewives co-stars

This week, the reality TV star revealed that her funny and memorable facial expressions have lines behind, and has opted for a cosmetic procedure to touch up her forehead.

The 43-year-old woman posted a video on YouTube, where Kandi invites her fans on a small trip to see her friend, Dr. Jing Jing Harris, of Pretty Faces Atlanta.

Todd Tucker's wife captioned the video: "I went to a facial and ended up with Botox."

Kandi talked about the dark circles under her eyes and confessed: "I am prepared to take it off, that's fine. I want people to understand why I am so unaware of this … this is a big step."

The mother of three continued saying, "It's a big black circle. Let me tell you something, when I was a child … this little boy called me,quot; black-eyed peas "because of my dark circles. And when I tell you, it marked me for life. It scared me for life! When I heard about the concealer, I said that nobody would see my dark circles again. "

Dr. Jing Jing explained to Kandi that there are numerous causes for having dark circles under the eyes.

Kandi continued explaining: “The makeup is gone. You see dark circles. That is why I am not particularly anxious to walk without makeup. That's why I don't simply jump without makeup because if I go to places, people (for example) ‘You look so tired. You are not resting. Oh, you're so tired. "And I say," I just woke up. "

She added: "I'm so angry when people tell me that because it seems to me that it doesn't matter if I slept all night." They are still there. That's how I am. That is what I am. Let's do it."

Kandi received several injections of botox in the forehead and decided to clear the darkness under the eyes with a cream, and happily showed the results. Fans find that the Xscape singer looks awesome.

One person said: "Yassah, Pooh! I love the good natural rhythm! ♥ ️😘 After getting a microdermabrasion to remove the dead layers of your skin and clean your pores, Kandi shared with the spectators his decision to place Botox in the forehead and a topical cream to lighten the darkness under your eyes. "

A second commentator added: “I still remember that episode when the boy told you that your future husband walks with you … until this day that gives me the chills! He was right !! Crazy!! As soon as he revealed that he was dating someone on his production team, I remembered that episode and said, wow, he was the one. I need to find that man and get some information for me hahaha. Beautiful Mrs. Burress Tucker👸🏾💍 ♥ ️😍 ".

Kandi has always been very open with his followers.



