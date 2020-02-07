Kandi Burruss without apology shows it all in a video in which a cosmetic procedure is done: fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; adore the result

Home Entertainment Kandi Burruss without apology shows it all in a video in which...

Kandi Burruss RHOA Botox Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss is very open about her life and often lets her fans in her private life, unlike some of her. Real Atlanta Housewives co-stars

This week, the reality TV star revealed that her funny and memorable facial expressions have lines behind, and has opted for a cosmetic procedure to touch up her forehead.

The 43-year-old woman posted a video on YouTube, where Kandi invites her fans on a small trip to see her friend, Dr. Jing Jing Harris, of Pretty Faces Atlanta.

Todd Tucker's wife captioned the video: "I went to a facial and ended up with Botox."

Kandi talked about the dark circles under her eyes and confessed: "I am prepared to take it off, that's fine. I want people to understand why I am so unaware of this … this is a big step."

The mother of three continued saying, "It's a big black circle. Let me tell you something, when I was a child … this little boy called me,quot; black-eyed peas "because of my dark circles. And when I tell you, it marked me for life. It scared me for life! When I heard about the concealer, I said that nobody would see my dark circles again. "

Dr. Jing Jing explained to Kandi that there are numerous causes for having dark circles under the eyes.

Kandi continued explaining: “The makeup is gone. You see dark circles. That is why I am not particularly anxious to walk without makeup. That's why I don't simply jump without makeup because if I go to places, people (for example) ‘You look so tired. You are not resting. Oh, you're so tired. "And I say," I just woke up. "

She added: "I'm so angry when people tell me that because it seems to me that it doesn't matter if I slept all night." They are still there. That's how I am. That is what I am. Let's do it."

Kandi received several injections of botox in the forehead and decided to clear the darkness under the eyes with a cream, and happily showed the results. Fans find that the Xscape singer looks awesome.

One person said: "Yassah, Pooh! I love the good natural rhythm! ♥ ️😘 After getting a microdermabrasion to remove the dead layers of your skin and clean your pores, Kandi shared with the spectators his decision to place Botox in the forehead and a topical cream to lighten the darkness under your eyes. "

A second commentator added: “I still remember that episode when the boy told you that your future husband walks with you … until this day that gives me the chills! He was right !! Crazy!! As soon as he revealed that he was dating someone on his production team, I remembered that episode and said, wow, he was the one. I need to find that man and get some information for me hahaha. Beautiful Mrs. Burress Tucker👸🏾💍 ♥ ️😍 ".

Kandi has always been very open with his followers.


