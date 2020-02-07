Kandi Burruss wishes one of her best friends a happy birthday with an encouraging message

Kandi Burruss is known for the way she supports all her friends and greets them on her social media account. Now, she is celebrating the birthday of one of her best friends, and she wanted to mark this publicly by greeting her on her IG account.

‘I'm a day late, but I had to wish my girl a happy birthday @gochahawkins! She is a beautiful boss who is always making important movements. If you are in Atl, stop by @gochasbreakfastbar. They have the best pancakes in Atl and my personal favorite, the crab pan is amazing! Show @gochahawkins a little love for everyone! Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said: ‘Wait, I thought you had combed your hair? When did you get into the restaurant business? "And Kandi replied that this happened a year ago.

A follower published: "Happy birthday queen, keep making money movements."

Another commenter wrote: ‘Happy birthday! I will meet my daughter at A soon, and I will make sure to visit @gochasbreakfastbar. @kandi loves good food, and I am (protected by email) a great recommendation. "

Someone posted this: ‘Happy birthday @gochahawkins! I love the breakfast bar! I have introduced several of my friends to your home! "

Another person sprouted over the restaurant and wrote: ‘Excellent restaurant. I had the crab pan one day, then I went back and tried the chicken and waffle stack. Happy birthday, Gocha! "

Kandi recently caught the attention of her fans when she shared a really funny story about her life in her IG account.

‘I have fun information for Black History Month! I decided to tell you a funny story about my life after the fact of the black story, so be sure to watch the full video! #blackhistorymonth #blackhistoryfacts ", Kandi captioned his post not long ago.

You should definitely watch the video she shared and see what this is all about.



