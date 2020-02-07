Kandi Burruss looked beautiful at the "Essence Black Women In Hollywood,quot; event

Kandi Burruss shared some photos of an important event he was part of. She wore a golden dress that highlighted the beauty of her skin tone, as you will see in the photos below.

‘Aimed at meeting and raising so many women who inspire me at lunch #EssenceBlackWomenInHollywood. Thanks to the squad for helping me! Hair: @NakiaZhordaan MUA: @ Juanice.Mua

Designed by: @TheRealNoIGJeremy Nails: @ImNails Dress: @retrofete Shoes: @gianvitorossi & # 39 ;, Kandi captioned one of his photos.

She shared another photo that she titled with the following words: ‘It's always good to be next to a winner! With luck, it will hit me. @msmelina, I hope you keep earning on everything you do! #essence #BlackWomenInHollywood ".

Kandi also posed with Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey: ‘Who let the peaches in the building? 🍑 @evamarcille @ cynthiabailey10 #blackwomeninhollywood #Essence #RHOA ".

A fan said: "This is not an easy-to-wear outfit, but you make it look BOMB💖 I love makeup too," and someone else posted this: "You can definitely inspire both men and women."

A follower also posted this: ‘Girl. You can wear anything and look so beautiful! I love this color in you! "

Someone else commented: "I'm watching #NeverHeard and you're really a good actor." Look at you girl You look beautiful, "and another follower said:" Hi Kandi … you look amazing. Who is that girl next to you and what the hell is she wearing?

One of Kandi's fans said: "I love how you always support other women, it's very positive, I love it."

An Instagram installer said: "@kandi always looking so sexy representing us, shorties we love you from Barbados."

Apart from this, Kandi has just celebrated the birthday of one of his best friends, and he wanted to mark it publicly by greeting him on his IG account.



