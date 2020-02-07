Kaia Gerber feels & # 39; indescribable & # 39; after tattooing someone else

%MINIFYHTMLf1b8d76fe2d795670f4338ff4d1c698811% %MINIFYHTMLf1b8d76fe2d795670f4338ff4d1c698812%

The 18-year-old model is seen in a video posted on Instagram Story that gives professional tattooist Evan Kim some ink on her arm and says: & # 39; Not bad! & # 39;

Kaia Gerber I could have talent as a tattoo artist. Shortly after his brief romance with Pete Davidson passed out, the 18-year-old model tested new skills when she was seen giving ink to professional tattooist Evan Kim on the arm.

On Wednesday, February 5, Evan uploaded a video on his Instagram Story page capturing the moment. Taking a seat in front of him, Kaia was caught by the camera admiring her work. In the video, the tattoo artist included notes that said: "things have changed" and "Thank you, my new apprentice @kaiagereber".

The short clip showed Kaia rocking in a black turtleneck sweater and jeans. He also wore a pair of black gloves. When Evan showed a new "K" and small flower designs, Cindy Crawford's daughter was heard saying, "It's not too bad!" When asked how he felt about his work, he said: "I feel … indescribable."

During the session, Kaia seemed to have also added a new design to her body art collection. Through her own Instagram Story ID, the model shared a photo of her getting an unknown design on her finger. In the snap, he pointed out, "@evantattoo always."

Kaia has always been a fan of minimalist tattoos. She has the words "I know" and her middle name "Jordan" engraved on her wrist. He also got his lucky number "23", which was rumored to refer to his debut date of Haute Couture, permanently inked in his ribcage.

In early January 2020, Kaia had a tattoo session at Evan & # 39; s with her model brother. Presley Gerber. During the occasion, the right shoulder has been tattooed with a design of two crossed arms in the shape of a heart. He also inked the doll with flowers of a needle, while his brother was tattooed "HAHA" on the knuckles.