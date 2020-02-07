Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill inspire with the new song "Believe,quot;

Get ready to shake your body!

On Friday, meek mill debuted his new single "Believe,quot; with Justin Timberlake. By marking their first collaboration, musicians joined together to offer an inspiring hymn that emphasizes the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity, drawing inspiration from the rapper's difficulties. Rapper "Going Bad,quot; not only released the long-awaited song, but also invited fans to his music video.

%MINIFYHTMLaa0e2b63b1f4d8134de356c498b8ee0813% %MINIFYHTMLaa0e2b63b1f4d8134de356c498b8ee0814%

When going to Instagram to share the news with fans, Meek said the song was designed "just for motivating purposes!"

%MINIFYHTMLaa0e2b63b1f4d8134de356c498b8ee0815% %MINIFYHTMLaa0e2b63b1f4d8134de356c498b8ee0816%

"You know I still believe, I still believe in you and me," Justin sings in the chorus. "Because every night I go to sleep, I go to sleep / I can see it as a movie in my dreams / I put my face on the ground on the ground / Still, I run to retrieve the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can't lock a man's soul. "