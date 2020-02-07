Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill inspire with the new song "Believe,quot;

Get ready to shake your body!
On Friday, meek mill debuted his new single "Believe,quot; with Justin Timberlake. By marking their first collaboration, musicians joined together to offer an inspiring hymn that emphasizes the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity, drawing inspiration from the rapper's difficulties. Rapper "Going Bad,quot; not only released the long-awaited song, but also invited fans to his music video.
When going to Instagram to share the news with fans, Meek said the song was designed "just for motivating purposes!"
"You know I still believe, I still believe in you and me," Justin sings in the chorus. "Because every night I go to sleep, I go to sleep / I can see it as a movie in my dreams / I put my face on the ground on the ground / Still, I run to retrieve the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can't lock a man's soul. "
In the first verse, Meek refers to his arrest in 2017 for violating his five-year probation from a 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and possession of weapons. Potentially damaging his career, he was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, which caused public outrage for his severity, but was released after five months. When listing another obstacle he had to overcome, the rapper "All Eyes on You,quot; also briefly mentions his past struggle with drug abuse.
"Follow your dreams, not your addictions," rap. "How are we going to follow our dreams locked in a prison? / They tried to swallow me completely, God be my witness / Deprive me of my dreams but I am implacable."
Later in the verse, he also says: "He made me some commas, the judge still gave me a sentence."
After detailing his long and windy path to success, Meek reminds him to defend himself when faced with setbacks, and credits his own determination to help him recover.
"Feel like a king, when they move, leave your mark,quot;, rap. "And never let your competition take your heart away / Say I believe in myself / When everyone stops believing you never leave yourself / I leaned against the wall, I had to lean on myself / I almost made myself put my dreams on the shelf."
Joining forces for the outro, Justin and Meek end the song with an edifying note with an adaptation of the children's prayer "Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep,quot;, using it as a call to God and those who are no longer here to receive forces. as they continue.
"While I go to sleep," they begin. "Pray to the Lord to keep my soul / Fallen, rest in peace / Please, God, take care of me."
Look J.T. and Meek join in the motivational music video "Believe,quot; above.
