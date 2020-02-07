Justin Bieber takes the fan to tears with a new car in the video of & # 39; Intentions & # 39; Feat. Quavo

%MINIFYHTMLb4d150e88f039bcea864e87973e48e9d11% %MINIFYHTMLb4d150e88f039bcea864e87973e48e9d12%

The Canadian superstar buys a girl named Bahri, who came to the United States to study, a new car because she wants to help her go to school more easily.

Justin BieberThe music video of "Intentions" tries to give back to the community. When leaving on Thursday, February 6, the images see the Canadian singer joining Quavo to help people at Alexandria House.

It begins with an introduction to several women in the community that include a girl named Bahri, who came to the United States to study to be the first person in her family to graduate from college. To help the girl, Justin surprises her with a visit before giving her a car so she can travel to school more easily. Seeing Justin's new car, Bahri immediately begins to cry.

In addition to Bahri, Justin also helps an adopted girl named Marcy, who has to juggle between college and work to support her children, and a woman named Angela, who comes to Los Angeles to look for art even though she runs The risk of homelessness.

At the end of the video, Justin announces: "In his honor, an INTENTIONS Fund has been established for an amount of $ 200,000 to support these women and the dreams of the families you support."

"Intentions" is one of the tracks that will be included in Justin's long-awaited album "Changes" that will be released on February 14. Before the release of the music video, the "Baby" singer revealed the full list of songs for the album. The alignment has a list of features that includes Post Malone, Travis Scott (II) Y Kehlani.

In support of the album, Justin will embark on a tour of North America. Announced as "Tour Changes," the next tour will begin on May 14 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle and is currently scheduled to end on September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford after 45 shows.