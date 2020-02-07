Justin Bieber donates $ 200,000 to women's groups in the new music video "Intentions,quot; with Quavo

Justin Bieber, in his new video with Quavo, "Intentions," announced that he would be returning to the less fortunate than him, a new Page Six report revealed. Reportedly, the 25-year-old composer illuminated the stories of three different women.

The star announced that she would work with women through the organization, Alexandria House, which is a non-profit group based in Los Angeles that helps battered women. The video presents the story of three women in total, for example, a university student whose mother from Saudi Arabia was denied education.

Bahri's life is especially difficult with the 2-3 hour trip he takes every day to get to class. Marcy, another woman taken care of by Alexandria House, is a single mother who has struggled to make ends meet. In addition, the video features Angela, an artist who moved to Los Angeles but ended up homeless.

"Intentions,quot; shows Bieber and Quavo, from Migos, passing by the house to pay. They are given a series of gifts, which include study time, backpacks and a car. Reportedly, Bieber and Quavo generated $ 200,000 to help Alexandria House.

Bieber fans know that in recent years, he has delivered a new sheet. He struggled immensely with drug addiction in the past, as he revealed in a new YouTube documentary series about his life. In previous interviews, Justin's wife, Hailey, revealed that the first year of marriage between them was difficult.

It was a real fight because Bieber was sick all the time. During a conversation with Elle Magazine, Baldwin explained that at that time, no doctor could understand why Justin was sick until they finally discovered he was suffering from Lyme disease.

In addition, Baldwin explained that people abroad, including users of social networks and entertainment media, were judging him without really knowing what was happening in his life.

Baldwin-Bieber noted the challenge of trying to discover what was wrong with him, while receiving massive criticism from the public. Fortunately, Bieber and his doctors finally discovered what was wrong, and now he has fully recovered and is well.



