Judge sides with Dr. Luke in Kesha defamation dispute

A judge sided with the producer and alleged rapist Dr. Luke in his defamation lawsuit against pop singer Kesha.

In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit accusing Dr. Luke of sexual assault and emotional abuse. She alleges that he drugged her and raped her. Dr. Luke then turned around and sued Kesha for defamation and breach of contract.

In court, it was revealed that Kesha shared a text message with Lady Gaga who had also raped Katy Perry. Perry then denied the accusation in court.

"Although Gottwald has sought publicity for his label, his music and his artists, none of which is the subject of defamation here, he never injected into the public debate about sexual assault or abuse of artists in the entertainment industry." . The judge wrote, dismissing Kesha's claims that the producer is a family name. "The only reason why Gottwald has any public connection to the problems raised in this lawsuit is because they were raised in this lawsuit."

Then, the judge ordered Kesha to pay $ 374,000 in interest for the payment of royalties.

His lawyers promised to appeal the ruling.

"Judge Schecter issued rulings today about motions for summary judgment in Dr. Luke's litigation," Kesha's lawyers said in a statement by Variety. "We disagree with the decisions of the Court. We plan to appeal immediately."