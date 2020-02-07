Joshua King focused on the battle of Bournemouth's descent despite Man Utd's failed bid | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9ed9568a4371ae6f9e420763181f337d11% %MINIFYHTML9ed9568a4371ae6f9e420763181f337d12%

Eddie Howe supports the club's decision to issue a ban on stadiums for life to a fan who pleaded guilty to racist chants in a match





Bournemouth chief Eddie Howe is convinced that Joshua King will not be adversely affected by missing a transfer to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side was linked to several different strikers during January, including the international King of Norway.

But after United's initial offer of £ 20 million was rejected by the Cherries, they were unable to return with a second offer, leaving King focused on playing his part in Bournemouth's fight against Howe's down side 16 two points away from the drop zone.

When asked how King was dealing with disappointment, Howe said: "All very well. It was a difficult couple of days for him, but a great compliment and a great moment for him, for Manchester United to enter and express interest in the,quot;. .

"He is very focused on our current position in this club and knows that we are in a relegation fight, it is not time to concentrate on himself and he knows it."

"He is a great team player, so he hopes to be fit and contribute to our battle."

"All players understand how football works. The players are here, the window has closed and they are very focused on the team, in our situation."

"You cannot think of individual situations when you are in the situation we are in, with everyone pulling in the same direction for the benefit of the team."

David Brooks hasn't played this season since he underwent additional surgery on his ankle problem

King, along with defender Jack Stacey, could return after an injury to face Sheffield United on Bramall Lane on Sunday, with a resurgent Bournemouth team looking for their third straight victory in the Premier League.

Howe will have to wait a little longer to have David Brooks again at his disposal, although he confirmed that the player is back in the country after spending time in Qatar and running again on grass.

As for what caused the change of form to a team that had previously lost five of six league games, Howe added: "I don't think anything has necessarily changed."

"We won the game against Brighton, it was a key game. It was a fighting performance, a heart-filled performance."

"Villa had a much better overall performance. The challenge now is to support him."

Howe was also asked about the club's decision to ban a 17-year-old boy from attending Bournemouth matches after pleading guilty to singing racist abuse during the game in Tottenham in November 2019.

The teenager received a three-year soccer ban order, but the club has gone one step further by issuing a lifetime ban from Vitality Stadium, a measure that Howe appreciates.

"On behalf of the football club (send) a very strong message," Howe said.

"We have very clear our opinion about racism and discrimination of any kind.

"I think it's the right thing to do."