Joseline Hernandez says he is now "great,quot; with former Stevie J and his wife Faith Evans despite their legal battle

What is the update on Joseline Hernández's relationship with his ex, Stevie J and his wife Faith Evans? As you may know, he is currently at Marriage Boot Camp with his fiance Balistic Beats, but fans are also curious to know how he feels about his ex and his partner these days after everything that happened between them.

That said, it seems that the last season of his show will continue to focus on the relationship between Joseline and his fiance, but that doesn't mean he doesn't show fans more about his battle for custody with Stevie J and Faith Evans.

That said, just before the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Joseline chatted with HollywoodLife, revealing that she and her baby dad are & # 39; great & # 39; these days even though they have been fighting for the custody of their daughter, Bonnie Bella

‘His father, me and Balistic, and (Faith Evans), are great. We are co-raising and it's like, it's easy, it's fun and it should be simple, "he told the media.

However, in May of last year, Stevie requested documents stating that Joseline was trying to take him away from his son and asked for primary custody of her.

His emotional reaction to the court's presentation was captured by the Marriage Boot Camp cameras and a preview of next season even shows his sobs.

Now he tells the site, however, that the situation was not as "serious,quot; as it seems.

‘I think I made it a little bigger than it was at the moment by not really understanding what was happening. At the moment I was a little confused with everything that was happening. But we are doing an incredible job of co-paternity and everything is fair, everything is fine with us. You have to do that when there are children involved, "she said.



