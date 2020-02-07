Jordyn Woods shares amazing photos in red lingerie before Valentine's Day – Megan Thee Stallion flirts with her

Jordyn Woods excited all his fans and followers when he published a lot of lingerie photos just before Valentine's Day. Check out the photos Jordyn shared on his social media account below.

These photos made Megan Thee Stallion jump in the comments to flirt a little with her.

"Since Valentine's Day is just around the corner, I will bring you back," Jordyn wrote in his post.

Megan said, "Damn it, let me take you out,quot; and, of course, this made fans go crazy with excitement, visualizing the two ladies together.

Speaking of Megan, he was recently in the spotlight when more rumors suggested he was dating G-Eazy.

You can remember that the entire Internet went crazy when Megan Thee Stallion was filmed along with G-Eazy.

They were seen together for the first time at a party, and then on a couch and he literally licked his cheek.

After that, he criticized the rumors and told everyone he wouldn't date him.

Anyway, another of Jordyn's followers said "It's been a year that you and Kylie fell down!" Look at you now! "And one person said this:" Ugh, this shot was so bombshell !!! The beginning of an era. "

Someone else also praised Jordyn's gaze and said: "If you were a meal, you would be a good sandwich."

Jordyn was recently in the spotlight when many people hit her after a lot of photos he shared on his social media account.

She shared a couple of new photos in which she wears a beautiful red dress.

Some of his followers noticed that Jordyn's skin could look a little clearer.

They began a debate in the comments, and some people accused Jordyn of bleaching his skin.

His diehard fans criticized those rumors and said that everything was due to the lighting, and Jordyn did nothing to his skin.



