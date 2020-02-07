John Schneider accused of owing more than $ 1 million in unpaid spousal support

The actor of & # 39; Dukes of Hazzard & # 39; and his ex-wife, Elvira Schneider, reached a divorce agreement in August 2019 and he agreed to pay him $ 25,000 each month.

John schneiderElvira Schneider's ex-wife claimed that the actor owes him more than $ 1 million (£ 773,290) in unpaid spousal support.

The actor of "The Dukes of Hazzard" spent five years fighting against the end of their marriage and spent a short time behind bars for an unpaid alimony, after the 59-year-old told the judge overseeing the case He couldn't pay his separated wife. .

However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Elvira says the star reduced its $ 1,115,824 (£ 862,856), including a previously agreed 10 percent interest rate.

In September 2016, John was ordered to pay $ 18,911 (£ 14,624) per month while they were still resolving the divorce. They finally reached an agreement last August (2019), and their monthly rate increased to $ 25,000 (£ 19,332).

According to Elvira, the star earns $ 172,777 (£ 133,607) per month, and if he can't pay it in a lump sum, he asks the court to give him a portion of John's income from the 30 different studios and production companies that They pay him.

John moved out of his separation and married his girlfriend Alicia Allain last summer (2019).