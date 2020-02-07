Jessica Simpson calls Nick Lachey "Bitter" for taking a look at her father after rumors of homosexuality

%MINIFYHTML41165978e4291a03cda417573c4009a511% %MINIFYHTML41165978e4291a03cda417573c4009a512%

The actress of & # 39; Dukes of Hazzard & # 39; Call her ex-husband for comment & # 39; low & # 39; in 2013 about the sexuality of his father Joe Simpson after the rumors of homosexuality.

Jessica Simpson has hit her ex-husband Nick Lachey for the "low" comment he made about his father's sexuality.

The 39-year-old singer has been making rounds to promote her new memory "Open book", and appeared in Andy Cohen& # 39; s "Andy radio"on Thursday, February 6, 2020 to discuss the volume.

During the interview, Andy asked Jessica if she had heard her 2013 interview with Nick, during which she asked what was the best part of not having Joe Simpson as father-in-law more.

"The best thing about not having Joe Simpson as father-in-law anymore is that I don't have to play grab under the table on Easter Sunday," Nick, who separated from Jessica in 2005 after three years of marriage, said in the moment.

When reflecting on the interview, Jessica said: "That was low. He was just trying to … he was bitter, you know, and he was just trying to dig."

When asked if she had heard it herself, the mother of three replied that she "had heard of it." But when Andy asked if he had contacted Nick later, Jessica replied "Oh my God, no!" adding that she was "very upset".

Joe and Jessica's mother, Tina, separated in 2012, amid rumors that he is gay. However, Jessica insisted that she doesn't talk about Joe's sexuality in "Open Book," and added: "It's not my story to tell."