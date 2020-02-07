Jessica Simpson admits to lying about receiving gifts from former Nick Lachey and his wife

%MINIFYHTML56bc2209e73986ee8e64295e454cb64311% %MINIFYHTML56bc2209e73986ee8e64295e454cb64312%

The singer of & # 39; With You & # 39; admits in a new interview with Andy Cohen that he did not receive any gifts from the ex-husband and his wife Vanessa Lachey despite claiming otherwise.

Jessica Simpson She has confessed that she lied about receiving a gift from her ex-husband Nick Lachey and his wife in a television interview.

Vanessa Minnillo Lachey rejected Simpson's claims in a television appearance earlier this week, insisting he didn't even have the singer's address.

As a result, Vanessa was attacked online by Simpson fans who felt she didn't need to expose Jessica as a liar during the awkward interview.

But now Simpson herself has confessed that there was never a gift after trying to divert a question about the drama during an appearance in Andy CohenSirius XM radio program.

"I really don't know if I received a gift per se," he said. "My gift with Nick is that he is happy and married and has three beautiful children and is a father."

"That's really a gift for me because I thought he had just crushed his heart."

But Cohen pressed harder and Simpson finally said, "I didn't receive a gift. I don't know where that came from."

According to reports, Jessica told the NBC journalist Hoda Kotb about the gift during an off-camera chat after a recent interview, and Kotb mentioned it while talking to Nick and Vanessa days later.