Jennifer Lopez and & # 39; Hustlers & # 39; dragged by the Academy voter after criticism of Oscar Snub

An anonymous male producer and an unidentified actress share his thoughts & # 39; brutally honest & # 39; about the films that receive nominations at this year's Academy Awards.

When Oscar nominations were announced in January, The Academy faced a violent reaction to exclude Jennifer Lopez of the list. While many people felt their performance in "Hustlers"It was brilliant and deserved recognition, a male producer who is a member of The Academy thought otherwise.

In the "brutally honest Oscar annual ballot" of The Hollywood Reporter, the voter said: "Fuck, I'm allergic to that movie. It's not a movie about empowering women; it's a movie about slipping a man with ** roofed holes and a fucking king taking them out. Roger Corman made better strip movies, they had some meaning. "

The producer was not a fan of the movie Harriet Tubman. "Cynthia [Erivo] was very, very good, but Harriet I really didn't have the guts that 12 years of slavery I had ", he lamented." It was like Disney's brilliant version of what slavery was. "

Meanwhile, a female Oscar member called "Little woman", of which director Greta Gerwig was among the challenges of this year," she acted badly and was confusing. "In her brutally honest comments, the anonymous actress criticized the cast:" I have no idea why they chose four British actresses to play American girls. "

While Emma Watson Y Florence Pugh They are in fact British, Saoirse Ronan is in fact irish-american and Eliza Scanlen actually is australian

The voter also had a problem with poverty portrayed in the period drama: "Every time they said they were poor, they gagged me: they lived in a beautiful two-story house and had a cook."

She also criticized "the Irish"," If someone other than Martin Scorsese had directed The Irishman, he would not have all the praise; He does it for his years in the business. It was too long and too repetitive, and the reverse aging didn't work: they erased the lines of their faces, but they still walked like old men. "