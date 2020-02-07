Jennifer Aniston and former John Mayer spotted in the same Hollywood hot spot

NEMO / BACKGRID, Group / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
While ex Jessica Simpson is spreading details about his past in his new memories, John mayer It was in the same place as another previous flame.
While Jennifer Aniston He dated the famous Grammy-winning singer over a decade ago, the past has recovered. That's because they were at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles at the same time on Thursday. Cue the gasps!
The paparazzi broke the Morning program star and musician who leaves only a few seconds from each other, raising his eyebrows and questions about whether they were in the hot spot of celebrities.
While it could have simply been a coincidence of Tinseltown, some fans can't help remembering the intermittent story of the previous couple in the late 2000s.
"He had to put that out there that broke with me," Aniston said. fashion after his first separation in 2008. "And especially because it's me. It's not just a girl he dates. I understand. We are human."
"But I feel seriously protective of him and us," he continued. "Trust me, you'll never see that happen again for that man. And that doesn't take away the fact that he's a wonderful guy. We care about each other. It's funny when you reach a place in a relationship and you both realize , we may need to do something else, but they still really love each other. It's painful. There was no malicious intention. I care deeply about him; we talk, we love each other. And that's where he is. "
"I never really got over it," Mayer said. Rolling Stone in 2012, reflecting on the break with her and the comments she made about it outside a gym. "It was one of the worst moments of my life."
Be it a divine intervention or a simple proximity to Los Angeles, the former Aniston have not been very far in recent times. Last month, the star and her ex-husband Brad Pittvirtually broke the Internet when they met behind the scenes in the SAG 2020 Awards as newly minted winners.
We will simply be here keeping our eyes wide open.
