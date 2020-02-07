Jenna Dewan files a legal request to leave Channing Tatum's last name after divorce

%MINIFYHTML96fcdfc8c161063af8e7f48d1a35609e11% %MINIFYHTML96fcdfc8c161063af8e7f48d1a35609e12%

Jenna Dewan has asked a judge to legally reset his maiden name after his divorce from Channing Tatum.

The "Increase"The divorce of Star and his ex was finalized in November 2019, although they are still trying to settle a property and custody agreement for their six-year-old daughter Everly.

Now, according to TMZ, Jenna, who became known as Jenna Tatum after marrying Channing in 2009, has asked for her legal name to be restored to Jenna Dewan.

The stars announced their separation in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage. They filed for divorce in October of that same year.

Channing recently reconciled with the British singer Jessie J, after calling their relationship late last year, while Jenna waits for her first child with her new man, the Broadway star Steve Kazee.