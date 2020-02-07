Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez engaged? The new judicial presentation of his brother says yes

Are Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez engaged? His brother, Michael Sánchez, says the couple is going down the aisle in court documents that he filed in a lawsuit against Bezos.

Michael, a Hollywood talent manager, is suing Bezos and his security chief, Gavin de Becker, because he says he was falsely accused of leaking explicit photos of Amazon's boss at National researcher.

The media was the first to publish a story about Bezos's romance with Lauren in January 2019 when he was still married to his now ex-wife, MacKenzie, and Lauren was still married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. That same month, Jeff and MacKenzie announced their separation, and finalized their divorce in April 2019, almost at the same time that Sánchez and Whitesell filed for divorce.

According to Page six, Michael refers to Lauren as Bezos' "fiancée,quot; in his lawsuit, which he filed last week at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

"While Mr. Becker's initial affirmed theory was that Mr. Sanchez had sold his sister for $ 200,000, Mr. de Becker soon realized that this theory would not be maintained … it was inconceivable that the Mr. Sanchez will ruin his relationship with his sister and his current fiance, the richest man in the world, for financial gain, ”says the lawsuit.

Experts say that Michael does not have access to insider information about his sister's relationship and that he would not know if the couple was engaged. However, she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring when she was on vacation in St. Barts with Bezos during the holidays, but she carried the ring in her right hand. According to reports, the couple is also looking for a home in Los Angeles.

Michael also states in his presentation that Bezos and Sanchez began their relationship earlier than originally thought. He wrote that his adventure began in 2017 when his production company began working for his company Blue Origin. And, Michael also states that the couple kept their relationship a secret on the advice of a psychic in New Mexico.

Michael says he helped cover up the issue by developing and publicizing false narratives. But, in July 2018, images of Bezos and Sánchez appeared "standing more than professionally allowed,quot; in a Blue Origin event, and that was when the media began asking questions.

Michael Sánchez admits that he worked with him National Enquirer, But he says he was just trying to "get ahead of the story." He also states that Lauren Sánchez asked him to filter information for TMZ about her affair with Jeff Bezos, but he convinced her not to.



