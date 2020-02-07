Jay-Z remembers his last conversation with Kobe Bryant

The nation is still mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and Roc Nation chief Jay-Z took time from his billionaire agenda to fondly recall his last conversation with the last Bryant.

"So Kobe was a guy who admired me," Jay-Z said in the Carter Shawn lecture series "Jay-Z,quot; at Columbia University in New York City.

"We've been out several times, and he was the last one in my house on New Year's Eve, and he was in the best space I've ever seen him. And one of the last things he told me was, & # 39; You have to see Gianna play basketball & # 39; and that was one of the most painful things because he was very proud, and the expression on his face … I looked at him and said: & # 39; Oh, she will be one of the best basketball players in the world & # 39; so it's really hard, and my wife and I take that, and we're taking that, really hard. "

Watch the clip below.