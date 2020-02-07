Jarrod Bowen interview: Join West Ham and aim for the survival of the Premier League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLddf408ead1460e1dc7d34bf1a62e5ad611% %MINIFYHTMLddf408ead1460e1dc7d34bf1a62e5ad612%





Jarrod Bowen was also wanted by Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Jarrod Bowen's phone started ringing Thursday night, an avalanche of messages from friends, family and acquaintances, all struggling to contain their emotion and all asking the same questions. Were the stories true? And if so, which club would you join?

For 24 hours, Bowen decided to ignore them.

He ignored them when he entered Hull's training camp on Friday morning to say goodbye. He ignored them when he traveled to Leeds for the first part of his West Ham medical exam. And he ignored them during the long train ride to London, when the clock was still running and the movement was still at stake.

"Even my mother," Bowen tells him Sky sports with a smile. "I felt very bad about leaving it blank, but I didn't want to say anything in case nothing happened. As soon as I signed the contract, about 10 minutes before the deadline, I called on the phone and then my colleagues. I had many answers to do. Actually, now I just reached the end. "

It's a week later, and on a sunny afternoon at West Ham headquarters in East London, shortly after his third training session since he became the biggest Deadline Day signing at £ 25 million, Bowen is still assimilating everything.

"It all happened pretty quickly. I think the West Ham offer came on Thursday night, so I woke up on Friday excited to see what the day was."

"I knew there were other teams interested in January, but West Ham were the only ones who knew they had submitted a specific offer. The others, like Crystal Palace, came from nowhere a bit and I didn't know that I had actually made an offer official.

"In the end, it was obvious to join West Ham, but I still needed to take five minutes for me because, of course, it's a great time for anyone to move the club, especially off the field when it comes to moving to a big city. You must take into account all the factors because it is a great decision in your life. It is one that I have made now and I am very happy. "

Bowen eventually put pencil on paper inside the London Stadium, where he had the opportunity to take a look at the ground and even introduce himself to manager David Moyes, who took time away from his preparations for the West Ham meeting with Brighton to meet him personally.

"The size of the club was a great attraction, as was the new stadium," he says. "I was able to go out on the field on Friday night and get an idea of ​​how big it is. Work also under this command. He has a lot of experience and has worked and improved with many young players."

"Then there is the team that is here. I am still young and I know that I am not yet the complete package, so I thought I could learn from them. These are players who have played at the top for many years and that is not a coincidence There were many positive factors. "

Bowen signed a five and a half year contract in West Ham

However, Bowen has no illusions about the situation he is in. He returned to the London stadium on Saturday to see the 3-3 draw full of errors with Brighton, a result that left West Ham to a safety point, but is optimistic about his prospects for survival before a possible debut against Manchester's Pep Guardiola City, live in Sky sports on Sunday.

"Sometimes you find yourself in positions you don't expect," he says. "We are there right now, but you just have to look around the team, the coaching staff and everyone to see that there is a lot of quality and experience in the Premier League. They know what it takes to stay in this division."

"It's a really good group and the boys have been welcoming. Sometimes you feel like the new child at school when you really don't know anyone and you don't know the surroundings, but everyone has made me feel very welcome and that goes,quot; for everything the staff too. "

I will not come here and demand a starting point. I know that I have to win it, and when I have the opportunity, it is up to me to score goals because I know that is what they have brought me to do. Jarrod Bowen

Bowen arrives in West Ham with a growing reputation and a stellar scoring record. In total, he scored 54 goals in 131 appearances for Hull, mainly from wide positions. However, having shone on the second level, the pressure is on the 23-year-old to start running in the Premier League.

"The coach said he had seen all my goals, all my games, so he knows what it is about and he knows that I like to score goals, but I am not going to enter here and demand a starting point," he says. . "I know I have to win it, and when I have the chance, it is up to me to score goals because I know that is what they have brought me to do."

Bowen scored 17 goals for Hull in the first half of the season

"I'm anxious for the responsibility. I had it at Hull, but this is a whole new level. I'm going to have to get used to the rhythm of the Premier League and the technical aspect. I had a little tried on Hull before they were relegated in 2017, but I've developed a lot as a player since then. It was the right time to move and I feel like I'm ready. "

The speed, tenacity and eye for Bowen's goal have marked him as one of the most exciting young players in the Championship in the last three seasons, before West Ham, there was interest from Tottenham, Arsenal and a long list of other clubs , but its route to the top has not been easy.

In fact, at 16, he was close to completely giving up the game.

"I went to Cardiff on trial for six weeks and felt that I was doing very well, but then they turned around and said they were not going to sign me," he says. "It was a bitter pill to swallow because Hereford, where he was playing at the time, was scrapping his youth team, so he had no other options."

"At that moment, I thought, & # 39; I can't bother with this & # 39 ;, but fortunately the Hereford youth team began to back down again. They had to ask me a few times to come back. I convinced myself a little because I was ready to give up, but in the end I agreed to play again. "

West Ham delivered a two-goal lead against Brighton

It was fortunate that he did so because very soon his youth coach, Peter Beadle, had been promoted to the position of manager of the first team and Bowen presented himself for the senior team at the Conference level. "People say you need luck in football and I think it was mine," he says.

Hereford was in financial trouble, but when the club was liquidated later that year, Bowen's performances had earned him his move to Hull. "I went from not playing football to getting a contract with a club that was in the Premier League at the time," he says.

I am playing in the Premier League and my first two games could be against Manchester City and Liverpool. I don't think it's much better than that. Jarrod Bowen

Bowen admits that he never imagined that he would end where he is now during his teens, "not for a minute," he says, but he attributes his work ethic and mental strength to that difficult start of the game.

"My father has a famous saying that we have no reverse, so we always go forward," he says. "I have encountered many obstacles over the years, so now, when things hit me, I know that I can go to the other side with the mentality I have. I have become accustomed and used it to my advantage."

Bowen is still hiding in a hotel for now while waiting to move to his own place in London: "I am living with two bags, but at least I have my PlayStation," he says with a smile, but he has already impressed his new teammates and Coaches in training and have wide eyes of emotion at the prospect of visiting Etihad Stadium, Anfield and Emirates Stadium in their first month as a West Ham player.

"It's the best, isn't it?" he says. "I'm playing in the Premier League and my first two games could be against Manchester City and Liverpool. I don't think it's much better than that. It's what I always dreamed when I was a kid. This is what everyone works for and where everyone works. They want to be.

"It's going to be different, I know. It's a different level, everything is new and I know I have to move forward again. But I have come a long way to get this far and I believe in myself. I just want to pay for the faith that West Ham has demonstrated in me in the field and get us out of the situation in which we find ourselves. "

