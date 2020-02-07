Janelle Monae added to the list of special artists for the Oscars 2020

%MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9911% %MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9912%

WENN / Instar

Billie Eilish has also been used to offer another special performance, while Cynthia Erivo will perform & # 39; Stand Up & # 39 ;, competing for the best kudo of the original song.

Up News Info –

Janelle Monáe has been added to the list of artists at the Oscars, along with stars like Billie eilish Y Elton John.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9913% %MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9914%

Like Eilish, Grammy winner, Janelle will offer a special performance at the ceremony on Sunday, February 9, but the details are kept secret.

%MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9915% %MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9916%

<br />

<br />

The musician and actress & # 39; "Harriet"co-star Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress, will also perform her Best Original Oscar-nominated Song, "Stand Up", while Randy Newman, Chrissy Metz Y Idina Menzel They have also been reserved to sing their best winks of songs.