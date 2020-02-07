Janelle Monae added to the list of special artists for the Oscars 2020

%MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9911% %MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9912%
Billie Eilish has also been used to offer another special performance, while Cynthia Erivo will perform & # 39; Stand Up & # 39 ;, competing for the best kudo of the original song.
Up News Info –
Janelle Monáe has been added to the list of artists at the Oscars, along with stars like Billie eilish Y Elton John.
%MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9913%%MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9914%
Like Eilish, Grammy winner, Janelle will offer a special performance at the ceremony on Sunday, February 9, but the details are kept secret.
%MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9915% %MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9916%
The musician and actress & # 39; "Harriet"co-star Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress, will also perform her Best Original Oscar-nominated Song, "Stand Up", while Randy Newman, Chrissy Metz Y Idina Menzel They have also been reserved to sing their best winks of songs.
Next article
Michael Douglas speaks at the Michael Bloomberg event hours after announcing the death of the father
%MINIFYHTML8f0240c457766210327815e9b30a4b9917%