Jamie Oliver plans to renew marriage vows with his wife after 20 years of marriage

WENN / Lia Toby

About the special ceremony scheduled for June, the famous chef says it is an opportunity to make the people he and Jools love most offer their gratitude.

Up News Info –

The famous chef Jamie Oliver He prepares to celebrate 20 years of marriage by organizing another wedding.

The television star and his wife Jools will renew their vows in a special ceremony this June, when they will be joined by about 100 guests, including their five children.

"My lady and I will remarry (sic)," Oliver tells People.com.

"I'm going to cook an amazing meal, maybe try to get people drunk at night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance."

"It's not so much about family structures, aunts and uncles, what our wedding was about," he adds of the next event. "It's just about the people we love most; our closest and our dearest. It's an opportunity to bring everyone together just to say & # 39; Thank you & # 39 ;."

The personal milestone continues at a difficult time for Oliver, after his empire of restaurants in the United Kingdom collapsed and his company entered the administration last year (2019).

Reflecting on the difficult period, he says: "I think we are in an age where we are really grateful for happiness, health and all the things that really matter."