Jamie Lee Curtis remembers being saved from drowning by Kirk Douglas

Two days after Michael Douglas's father passed away at the age of 103, the star of & # 39; Halloween & # 39; He pays tribute to the Hollywood icon, and credits him for saving his life.

Jamie Lee Curtis he has paid a very special and personal tribute to the legend of Hollywood Kirk Douglas, revealing that he once saved her from drowning.

Douglas passed away on Wednesday, February 5 at the age of 103 and a lot of celebrities went to social networks to share his love for the "Spartacus" star, but Curtis, whose parents starred alongside Douglas in the 1958 film "The Vikings", has a very special memory of the veteran.

In an Instagram post on Friday, she revealed that he saved her from drowning in a pool when she was a child.

"I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle to the pool at a party and dived and pulled me out of the bottom, still selling (sic)."

Jamie Lee also posted a picture of her parents, Tony Curtis Y Janet Leigh, with Kirk on the set of "The Vikings".

The actress's father and Kirk were close because they both lost children.

She continued: "He was at school with his son (Douglas), Eric, whom they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas, in 1994. Families united in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present. "

Tony Curtis, who died in 2010, also starred alongside Kirk in "Spartacus."