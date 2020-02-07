Jamie Gillan: My rookie year with the Cleveland Browns | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML5cc258208e702343205ba00234b1e12f11% %MINIFYHTML5cc258208e702343205ba00234b1e12f12%

"I always imagined playing professional rugby and staying in Scotland and now I'm in the United States and it's crazy."





Jamie Gillan

%MINIFYHTML5cc258208e702343205ba00234b1e12f15% %MINIFYHTML5cc258208e702343205ba00234b1e12f16%

"No," Jamie Gillan replies without hesitation when asked if he plans to take on the task of kicking in the future.

That work currently belongs to the "fantastic,quot; Austin Seibert, with whom Gillan jokes "Probably spent too much time."

Punting remains the unparalleled priority for & # 39; The Scottish Hammer & # 39 ;, who has just enjoyed a year of successful and unplanned rookie in the NFL after spending most of his life hoping to enter a rugby field. This year we saw it part of the Cleveland Browns.

Gillan, born in Inverness and relocated to Maryland with his family in 2014, signed with the Browns as a free agent not recruited the offseason before beating veteran Britton Colquitt in the initial job.

This was the reward for its development in Arkansas-Pine Bluff and an impressive pre-season training camp in which it drew attention with a 74-yard clearance against the Indianapolis Colts.

0:17 Watch Gillan's great clearance in his second preseason game for the Browns Watch Gillan's great clearance in his second preseason game for the Browns

Reflecting on his 2019 campaign, Gillan said Sky sports: "I think it went well, I'm glad I got over it to start. It was a lot of fun, I'm always having fun."

"I have to keep getting more consistent, that's the goal of the game for specialists."

"It was really cool that we could get some punches within 20, and the gunners also did a great job knocking the ball down within 10."

"I always imagined playing professional rugby and staying in Scotland and now I'm in the United States and it's crazy. I would never have thought about it, but it took a strange turn."

The 22-year-old became the first Browns player to win the AFC Special Team Player of the Week since 2013, as he recorded six punts for 231 yards and landed five within the 20-yard line against the New York Jets in Week Two.

3:58 See the highlights of the Browns' 23-3 victory over the Jets in the second week See the highlights of the Browns' 23-3 victory over the Jets in the second week

Gillan finished the season with 28 punts within the 20-yard line (tied 13th in the NFL), with Brett Kern of the Tennessee Titans leading the way with 37.

He produced a 71-yard clearance, the highest of the season (fourth longest tied) against the San Francisco 49ers in Week Five, while the Browns special equipment unit saw their boots returned for a total of only 151 yards throughout the year.

The Highlander's efforts earned him a place in the PFWA All-Rookie Team alongside his Browns teammate Seibert, who was elected in the fifth round of Oklahoma.

"It was great, especially because I wasn't recruited either," Gillan explained.

"There were a couple of other punters recruited, which was fine, but I couldn't have done it without such an incredible clearance team."

"Punter will always be important because his position in the field and the position in the field is one of the most important parts of the game. Brett Kern does a fantastic job turning the fields, so that's what I'm trying to do."

With regard to personal conclusions, he continued: "Stay focused and stay in my lane, don't let outside sources dictate how to score. Whatever the score of the game, I still have to go out and do my job and do it well."

Gillan was the owner of Seibert during the 2019 season

A busy summer of recruiting for Cleveland did not mean immediate results, as a young team finished the 6-10 year, with the Browns seeing 2019 as the only team without a winning record in the decade.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired after a year in charge, which led Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to be named his successor.

"It was up and down," Gillan admitted. "We could probably have done better a couple of times, but it's a young team. We haven't been together for a long time and we can only get better."

"He (Kitchens) was a really amazing guy and I liked him, but it's a business and things happen."

"I'm always excited, I can play football," Gillan said of Stefanki's arrival. "That's what life is about, if you can't enjoy things like that, I don't know what you can enjoy."

Gillan is part of a youth costume, but full of great characters. This includes quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who struggled to achieve formidable understanding in the field that the Browns might have anticipated the arrival of the latter from the New York Giants.

1:00 OBJ grabbed an 89-yard touchdown for the Browns against the Jets. OBJ grabbed an 89-yard touchdown for the Browns against the Jets.

So what is it like to work with two of the most prominent stars of the Browns?

"He (Mayfield) is a great guy, very sensible, a great guy and loves football," Gillan said. "He (Beckham) is a fantastic guy."

"It's great, I get along with everyone. They are good people, highly focused and professional."

Gillan may only be entering his second year, but he no longer has illusions when it comes to the ruthless nature of the league.

With that in mind, he cited an unwavering commitment as a key piece of advice for students at the NFL Academy in the United Kingdom looking for a future in the NFL.

"It works very, very hard, it takes a lot of time, effort and patience, and you don't have much fun to go to train, even to receive your opportunity," he emphasized.

"Training is fun for me, it's my pride and joy. Even when you do it, you can't do it and you can cut yourself at any time."

After having earned his rest, Gillan knows that the task ahead continues to progress.