James Woods rant about Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Mitt Romney on Twitter Back

The actor of & # 39; Shark & # 39; He has returned to social media and has taken new political protests to support President Donald Trump months after his account was suspended.
James Woods He has returned to Twitter 10 months after his account was suspended for a tweet by calling the president of the United States. UU. Donald TrumpOpponents to be hanged.
Woods was suspended from Twitter in April 2019 for a post that said: "If you try to kill the King, you better not get lost. #HangThemAll," according to his girlfriend. Sara Miller who tweeted about the ban.
He subsequently remained off the social media site for ten months, but reactivated his account on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and immediately began transmitting his right-wing views and angered the politicians of the United States Democratic Party.
When referring to several stories that had been news in his absence, he tweeted: "I was on vacation for a while, avoiding the news. How did the #Mueller thing work? The impeachment scam? Are you still a nomination candidate Democrat for president? How is #JeffreyEpstein? "
After thanking fans for their support, he then talked about Democratic figures that include Hillary Clinton, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortezand presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, as much as Mitt Romney, the only Republican who voted to accuse Trump on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.