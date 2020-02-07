James Anderson: England bowler aims to return to Sri Lanka | Cricket News

"I've been training for a few weeks … and I feel really good," Anderson tells Sky Sports News.
England's fast bowler James Anderson says he hopes to return from an injury for Sri Lanka's tour next month.
Anderson suffered a rib injury last month, discarding him for the rest of England's series against South Africa.
"It's okay, it's all healed," said Anderson Sky Sports News.
"I've been training for a few weeks, recovering the speed of bowling and I feel really good."
When asked if he would be ready to return for the Tests against Sri Lanka, he said: "That is the goal. The goal for me is to be fit for whatever is to come and at this moment is Sri Lanka."
"With a broken bone, you're just waiting for that to heal, you haven't lost the physical form."
England will begin a series of two tests in Sri Lanka on March 19 with the second test scheduled to conclude on March 31.
