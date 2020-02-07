James Anderson: England bowler aims to return to Sri Lanka | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML38945594ebc119dd2f694ec6c606833311% %MINIFYHTML38945594ebc119dd2f694ec6c606833312%

"I've been training for a few weeks … and I feel really good," Anderson tells Sky Sports News.





England bowler James Anderson talks to Sky Sports News about his recovery

England's fast bowler James Anderson says he hopes to return from an injury for Sri Lanka's tour next month.

Anderson suffered a rib injury last month, discarding him for the rest of England's series against South Africa.

But the all-time leader in the England exams is optimistic that he will recover in time for the first test against Sri Lanka, which starts on March 19 and is live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"It's okay, it's all healed," said Anderson Sky Sports News.

"I've been training for a few weeks, recovering the speed of bowling and I feel really good."

When asked if he would be ready to return for the Tests against Sri Lanka, he said: "That is the goal. The goal for me is to be fit for whatever is to come and at this moment is Sri Lanka."

"With a broken bone you are just waiting for that to heal, you have not lost any physical form."

"It's just about rebuilding my bowling alley, we still have a month before that tour, so we have to wait and see what the selectors think."

Anderson's possible return will provide a much-needed boost for England, which has already seen fast bowler Jofra Archer discarded from next month's trip to Sri Lanka with a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Watch the two-test series Sri Lanka vs England, which features games in Galle and Colombo, live at Sky Sports Cricket in March.