Jameela Jamil praises Taylor Swift for revealing the fight against eating disorder: she is going to "help her young followers,quot;

Jameela Jamil is not only known for starring in The Good Place, but also for being very vocal about body positivity. That said, when Taylor Swift decided to talk about her own struggle with an eating disorder, the actress couldn't help praising her.

This is what she had to say!

Jameela explained that she is really very grateful that the superstar singer has opened bravely, since Taylor's story will undoubtedly "help her young followers."

But love is apparently mutual as Taylor praised Jameela for "the way he talks about body image,quot; while promoting his Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

And now, during a Zumba Fitness event, Jameela spoke with HollywoodLife, an interview during which the actress also praised the other woman for admitting that she struggles with an eating disorder.

“ I was very sad to know that she has been through it all her life, but I was glad that my words have been something that really helped her and I thank her for taking advantage of every press opportunity she has had to highlight my work because we don't know each other . & # 39;

The actress continued: ‘She doesn't have to highlight my work. I could easily say that she came up with these things on her own, but for her, it should be noted that the I-Weigh movement is incredibly cool of her. I am so grateful that you are talking about your own experience, because it can really help many of your young followers to identify the eating problems they have, I think it is really important. "

Jameela also called Taylor "smart,quot; because of the way she always says things clearly, making them obvious to everyone else.

"I am really grateful for all your work," he added sweetly.

It is evident that there is much love and mutual respect between these two women as they strive to make the world a better place and that is great to see!



