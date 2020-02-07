Jameela Jamil & # 39; grateful & # 39; that Taylor Swift be honest about her problem with eating disorder

%MINIFYHTMLb34fa9cf741f63e3d9eb47353da2a56211% %MINIFYHTMLb34fa9cf741f63e3d9eb47353da2a56212%

WENN / Avalon

Thanking the & # 39; YO! & # 39; Singer for highlighting her work to present her own story, the British actress praises the pop star for sharing her experience that & # 39; will help many of her young followers & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Jameela Jamil has nothing but positive words for Taylor Swift Following his confession of eating disorder. Two weeks after "Yo!" Hitmaker praised her for her defense of body image, the actress playing Tahani Al-Jamil in "The good place"he returned the favor by pointing out the impact of the singer's honesty in his documentary" Miss American. "

Recently known during a Zumba Fitness event, the 33-year-old actress told HollywoodLife: "I am so grateful that you are talking about your own experience, because you can help many of your young followers identify their own eating problems. I have, I think it's really important. " He added that the pop star is also "so smart in how he says things so clearly and makes them so obvious to the rest of us."

%MINIFYHTMLb34fa9cf741f63e3d9eb47353da2a56213% %MINIFYHTMLb34fa9cf741f63e3d9eb47353da2a56214%

When they pressured him on his reaction to Swift's compliments, Jamil replied: "I was very sad to know that she has been going through it all her life, but I was very glad that my words were something that helped her and I really appreciate her for taking advantage of every press opportunity that my work has had to highlight because we don't know each other. "

%MINIFYHTMLb34fa9cf741f63e3d9eb47353da2a56215% %MINIFYHTMLb34fa9cf741f63e3d9eb47353da2a56216%

"He doesn't have to highlight my work. I could easily say that he came up with this on our own, but for her, highlighting the I-Weigh movement is incredibly cool of him," he continued. "So I'm really grateful for all your work."

Swift talked about his fight against eating disorder in his new Netflix documentary. "It only happened a few times, and I'm not proud of it," he recalled. "A picture of me in which I feel it looked like my belly was too big, or … someone said I looked pregnant … and that will make me starve a little, just stop eating."

Before the premiere of her documentary, the 30-year-old singer talked about body image with Variety, and gave Jamil credit for helping her with her self-image problems. "I love people like Jameela Jamil, because she says things in a very articulate way," he said. "The way he talks about body image is almost as if he were talking on a hook."

"If you read his quotes about women and body image and aging and the way women are treated in our industry and portrayed in the media, I swear that the way he speaks is like a letter, and I stay in head and it calms me down. Because women have such a ridiculous standard of beauty. We are seeing so much in social networks that it makes us feel that we are less, or we are not what we should be, that you need a mantra to repeat in your head when you start having harmful or unhealthy thoughts. So he is one of the people who, when I read what he says, stays with me and helps me. "