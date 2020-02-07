Jake Paul moving on from ex-wife Tana Mongeau with the star of & # 39; AYTO & # 39; Julia Rose

Instagram

Interestingly, less than a week before this, the star of & # 39; Are You the One & # 39; He went to his Instagram account to share a picture of her with Tana almost touching her tongue.

Jake paul he has found a new love After his short-term marriage with a YouTube personality Tana Mongeau, Jake sent his fans to the frenzy when he shared on Instagram an extremely flirtatious image of himself and "You are the chosen one?"star Julia Rose.

In the image, which he published on Friday, February 7, the 23-year-old could be seen curled up with the 26-year-old television star. He kissed Julia's cheek as she cradled her face in her hands and rose.

"Brother and what," so Jake captioned the click and the reaction was almost immediate. "awwww howww cutee," someone wrote in the comments section. It remains to be seen when the two lovebirds began dating but vlogger Mike Majlak apparently he hinted with his comment that they had been together for some time. "Finally," he said.

Meanwhile, others were surprised to see Jaul moving so fast, not even a month after he and Tana announced in Instagram posts that they were ending their relationship. "Too soon," said one with someone else writing, "too much to keep loving Tana."

Another felt bad for Tana and said: "poor tana." Another fan also added: "Tana deserves better."

Interestingly, less than a week before the PDA photo, Julia took her account to share a photo of her with Tana. "So this happened @tanamongeau," the model wrote next to the photo, which showed that they almost touched their tongues.

Tana and Jake finished in January. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jake said he will "always love" Tana, although he decided that "they are better as friends." He went on to say, "She's an amazing girl. It just wasn't the right time for us. We both have things to focus on, and we're also working on certain things together. It's great that we can still have an excellent and amazing relationship."