Jake Paul is in a relationship with Julia Rose after the separation of Tana Mongeau

Jake Paul moved from Tana Mongeau to a new girl, Page Six found out. The sources who spoke with the media claimed that after Jake married Tana Mongeau at a wedding in Las Vegas in summer, he began dating Julia Flasher, Julia Rose.

YouTuber and Rose, 23, were seen together in Miami, Florida, for their boxing match against AnEsonGib, on January 30. Paul reportedly won in a knockout victory in the first round. A source who spoke with the media said Rose was behind Paul all week.

In addition, experts claim that, surprisingly, Rose and Paul were seen circling around Paul's ex, Mongeau. Later, Rose and Mongeau faked a fight that ended with the two kissing. He later published a friendly photo of her and Tana in IG.

The source explained that Paul and Mongeau are very good now and are close friends, despite their recent separation. The followers of the relationship know that Tana and Paul were accused of faking the relationship by advertising, which both parties, especially Tana, denied.

Other YouTubers, including Amanda Cerny, expressed their sincere thoughts about the alleged falsehood of marriage. Cerny told HollywoodLife that both parties, Paul and Mongeau, were great at generating influence, but he doubted the validity of the wedding.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Tana has been taking care of her mental health. During a telephone conversation with Page Six, Mongeau revealed that he was taking a break at the moment and did not want to start dating anyone else.

At that time, Paul was preparing to fight YouTube star Gib, and Tana told reporters that she had been primarily concerned with developing healthier habits and routines. The star admitted that she was not in a hurry to date someone in the short term.

Later, Tana also told Page Six that Jake Paul was a "single man," and he simply walked away from her.



