Israel deploys more troops the day after the death of the Palestinians | News

Israel has deployed additional forces in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank after its soldiers killed four Palestinians in the past two days amid intense tensions over the Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump, which greatly favors Israel.

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians on Thursday during a demonstration in Jenin against the demolition of a Palestinian house.

One of those killed was named by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, as a 19-year-old student, Yazan Abu Tabekh. The second was identified as the Palestinian policeman Tareq Badwan.

A Palestinian citizen of Israel was also killed after being accused of opening fire on police near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the old city of Jerusalem

On Wednesday night, Israeli forces shot and killed Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, during clashes in Hebron.

Meanwhile, 14 Israelis were injured Thursday after a car crashed into soldiers in Jerusalem.

The driver was arrested and is being interrogated, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told the AFP news agency, adding that there have been no new security-related incidents since Thursday night.

Thousands of Palestinians prayed at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex, the third holiest site in Islam and a high point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The site is known by the Jews as the Temple Mount.

On Friday morning, Israeli police returned the buses full of faithful en route from northern Israel to the mosque grounds.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told AFP there was "greater security in Jerusalem," including additional police units, particularly "in and around the Old City area."

Trump's plan for the Middle East

The rise in tensions came a week after President Trump launched a controversial plan for the Middle East.

It would grant Israel several of its long-standing objectives, including full control of the disputed Jerusalem and a green light to annex all settlements and other parts of the West Bank.

In return, the Palestinians would be offered a state in the remaining parts of the West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas immediately rejected the plan and called street demonstrations.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and chief plan architect, said Thursday that Abbas "has a responsibility,quot; for the increase in violence.

"He asks for days of anger in response and said that even before seeing the plan," Kushner told reporters after informing members of the United Nations Security Council about the closed-door plan in New York.

On Friday, Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Twitter that Kushner's plan had "allowed Israel to move forward with further annexation / colonization."

"But he blames President Abbas because, according to those like him, our mere existence and rights … are the problem," Erekat added.