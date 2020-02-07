Ireland vs Wales: Six Nations discussion points | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLae0ffee99eac93199329e5a1f2dbdbac11% %MINIFYHTMLae0ffee99eac93199329e5a1f2dbdbac12%





Check out our preview of the conversation points while Ireland and Wales look for two victories in Six Nations of two …

From the changes in the midfield to the fight for the redemption of Ireland, and the extraordinary uniformity in the results between the two, here is our previous advance of Ireland against Wales at the Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations …

Changes in the midfield

While Wales and Ireland may have won their first Six Nations clashes last week, Wales 42-0 over Italy in Cardiff and Ireland 19-12 over Scotland in Dublin, both have made changes in their midfield.

Ireland prevails when Garry Ringrose, who has been sensational for Leinster this season, comes out with a hand injury and Robbie Henshaw enters with teammate Bundee Aki.

While Henshaw has been an excellent server for Ireland, he may have produced his best exhibits in T-shirt 12, so Ringrose's loss is likely to feel deeply.

Robbie Henshaw starts at age 13 for Ireland with Garry Ringrose injured

For Wales, they have played tactically while George North returns to the right wing, having started at 13 last week, and Johnny McNicholl is eliminated from the initial XV. In the outer center is Sergeant Nick Tompkins.

Tompkins impressed from the bench last week, scoring an excellent attempt and in Dublin will make his first test start for Wales.

Saracens center Nick Tompkins starts at 13 for Wales in what will be his full test debut

It is often said and remembered to a large extent that the most difficult channel to defend in a rugby field is the center-outside place; Whatever is best for Henshaw and Tompkins can have a great influence on the outcome of the Test.

Get up and fight

CJ Stander had his criticisms before Ireland's first game against Scotland on Saturday, and some said it represented a style of play that suited Joe Schmidt and would not be suitable for the Andy Farrell era.

Munster's man was moved from his usual No. 8 position next to the scrum, and although Ireland's overall performance was not too convincing, Stander responded to his criticisms emphatically.

CJ Stander entered the Championship under pressure for his place, but was outstanding last week

The 29-year-old led 14 times, beat four defenders and made 18 tackles, in addition to turning the ball twice at Aviva Stadium in what was a man performance of the game.

This week, Stander has returned to No. 8, as Caelan Doris has undergone protocols back to the game after being forced five minutes after his international debut last week.

Stander's turn has left room for Peter O & # 39; Mahony to be promoted from the bench to position No. 6. The defensive work of O & # 39; Mahony in the lineout will be important for the cause of Ireland, as will the general impact of Stander.

With Caelan Doris injured, Peter O & # 39; Mahony returns to the Irish team on the blind flank

If the couple of Munster rows of the hosts return to the type of form they showed in 2018, Wales will have a difficult task on their hands.

Redemption for 2019

Ireland will seek redemption after they were easily dispatched in front of jubilant local Wales fans at this meeting last year.

In what was the last game of the Six Nations of Schmidt in charge of Ireland, the Irish arrived in Cardiff in the final round of the tournament with the opportunity to win the title if they beat Wales and the result of England's game against Scotland continued his path.

Can Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton take Ireland back to how to challenge the title?

England and Scotland tied, which in theory would have left the door open to Ireland, but as it was, the Warren Gatland team defeated them 25-7.

A disappointing Six Nations came to an end for Ireland, which went from winning Grand Slam to finishing third at the wrong time to lose momentum with the coming World Cup.

Although losing to Wales did not put Ireland on a course for a disappointing World Cup, a victory at Cardiff that day, and a possible title, would have done wonders for a team fighting for confidence.

Ireland suffered a rotten 2019, both in the Six Nations World Cup and in Rugby

Can Farrell's new charges set the tone of his era with a victory that keeps them on a stable course for cutlery?

The nostalgia of Wales

Although the advantage of playing at home is beneficial to all teams in all sports, it always seems to matter more in the Six Nations.

The Welsh record in Ireland in the championship shows a sad return of four victories in the professional era (1998, 2000, 2008, 2012), and only two in the last 12 years (2012, 2008).

In fact, Wales has only won once at Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations since the stadium opened a decade ago.

However, in the broader scheme of things in recent times, these sides have been incredibly even. Of the last 17 matches between the couple since 2008, Wales won eight, Ireland won eight and there was a draw.

Ireland and Wales cannot be separated in terms of records of direct confrontations or Six Nations titles in the last 12 years.

In the same period of time, Wales won four Six Nations titles (2008, 2012, 2013, 2019), while Ireland also won four titles (2009, 2014, 2015, 2018).

For 12 years, the two cannot be separated. Expect the same on Saturday. Despite all the general negativity in Irish rugby at this time and the overall positivity in the Welsh game, this test is a coin toss.

It is too tight to call.

Team news

Ireland: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Jonathan Sexton (c), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Cyan Healy, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O & # 39; Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Devin Toner, 20 Max Deegan, 21 John Cooney, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Keith Earls.

Welsh: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Williams Volumes, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain ), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Adam Beard, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Owen Williams, 23 Johnny McNicholl