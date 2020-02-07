Iraqi students support protesters: "Your education is a failure,quot; | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTMLdb9ec271e13448ee2be0100305f3ca3d11% %MINIFYHTMLdb9ec271e13448ee2be0100305f3ca3d12%

Striking students in Iraq are challenging the government's orders to return to the classroom.

Many schools and universities closed when anti-government demonstrations began in October.

But the students say that until the demands of the protesters are met, it makes no sense to go back to school.

Simona Foltyn from Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad.