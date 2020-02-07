Iraqi protesters look at al-Sistani before Friday's sermon | Iraq News

Iraqi activists seek the support of a highly revered Shiite religious leader Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani after Followers of a Shiite populist leader, who had once backed the anti-government protests, attacked sitting this week.

"The great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is the only powerful figure who can help us," said 30-year-old protester Mahdi Abdul Zahra as he watched the security forces behind concrete barriers in Baghdad shoot the protesters with aerial rifles.

"On Friday, he must convene a march of one million people against the government. It's a last chance."

Abdul Zahra and many others have high hopes: it was al-Sistani's last word that forced outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign in the midst of popular unrest in November.

With a single edict in 2014, the country's main Shiite leader also mobilized tens of thousands of men to fight ISIL as part of the Shiite paramilitary groups.

But as the protesters observe that the demonstrations diminish after the followers of the Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr turned against them, there is a sector of the young Iraqi society that is beginning to discuss the importance of what al-Sistani says and if they benefit from it.

"There have been countless Friday sermons on the subject now, but unfortunately nothing has happened, it is as if no one was listening," said Ali Abboud, an activist in the sacred city of Najaf – al-Sistani and the seat of the clergy's power Shiite

"When there was an edict to fight the extremists, it was obeyed. But there has not been a clear edict here, nothing that really forces those in power to act."

Al-Sistani rarely comments on politics. But it has addressed the popular uprising of Iraq, which broke out among the country's main Shia masses in Baghdad and the south in October, in almost every Friday sermon since then.

The 89-year-old leader stayed away from politics under former President Saddam Hussein. After Saddam was overthrown in the 2003 US invasion, al-Sistani emerged as one of the most powerful figures in Iraq.

Heavy words

His words carry weight for millions of Shiites, both the protesters and the Shiite-dominated political establishment aligned with Iran they oppose.

Al-Sistani, born in Iran, distances himself from Tehran and disagrees with the model of state government of the Islamic Republic by a supreme leader.

He urged early elections, political reforms and condemned the killing of almost 500 peaceful protesters by security forces and militias, many of whom are backed by Iran.

Anti-government protesters now want him (al-Sistani) to put al-Sadr, whose religious pedigree comes from a Najaf family, instead.

Al-Sadr, who opposes foreign influence and criticizes corruption, but is a political opportunist, told his followers to abandon anti-government protests and feel seated last week after reaching an agreement with parties aligned with Iran to appoint Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister.

On Wednesday, his followers burned tents in Najaf and stormed a protest camp killing at least eight people. They stormed a Karbala camp on Thursday wounding at least 10.

"The followers of Muqtada used to protect us against the militia. Now they have stolen our revolution," Abdul Zahra said.

Dhiaa al-Asadi, one of al-Sadr's main assistants, said the Shiite leader had not wanted the followers to attack the protesters. Al-Sadr on Twitter urged supporters to eliminate disruptive sitting but continue to support peaceful protests.

& # 39; We won't wait & # 39;

Activists lament how al-Sadr's movements, one of the last figures in the political establishment whose supporters once helped them, have weakened their numbers.

In some streets and squares of Baghdad, where clashes have occurred in recent months between security forces and protesters, market stalls are dedicated to their businesses selling homes, toys and shiny shoes.

In southern Najaf, the tents lie burned in the main sitting. Students sing slogans against Allawi in a square in the nearby town of Karbala, from where al-Sistani's Friday sermon is delivered, but in small quantities.

Protesters say al-Sistani should issue a harsh statement on Friday, condemning Allawi who they reject, and al-Sadr for making a deal with the parties aligned with Iran.

But they know that he is often cautious and are prepared to continue without his blessing.

"(Al-) Sistani is the only leader left, who is part of the system and who has supported our cause, we thank him," said Hussein Sadri, an activist in Karbala.

"But we will not only wait for him to say things to follow our example. We will act. The uprising arose from a young population that learned about the online world, not from clerics."

The previous generation of Iraq disagrees, saying that Shiites will follow al-Sistani's guidance to the letter.

Mohammed al-Kaabi, a 54-year-old activist sitting with Sadri in a cafe in Karbala, said he would wait to see what al-Sistani said.

"If Sistani this Friday says everyone should go home, they will," he said.