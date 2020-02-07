Iran shows remnants of reconnaissance aircraft piloted remotely by the United States – Defense Blog

Iranian state media have published images showing remnants of reconnaissance aircraft piloted by US remote control. UU. Demolished by Iran in June 2019.

The commander of the Aerospace Force of the Guardian Corps of the Islamic Revolution also said that his country enjoys the technology to render the modern large US RQ-4 drone ineffective, even while the plane flies thousands of kilometers from the borders of Iran.

In his comments on Thursday, Hajizadeh added that new parts of the American drone shot down in the waters of southern Iran were recently discovered.

"We have access to the secret codes of the RQ-4 drone … We can make the drone inefficient from several thousand kilometers away," the commander explained.

The Iranian air-surface missile Khordad-3 shot down the Iranian Khordad-3 KQ-4N air reconnaissance aircraft of high altitude, long resistance, remote piloting and disarming, while the drone flew in the international airspace over the Strait of Hormone

The aircraft is designed to provide persistent, day and night, high resolution and all weather images of large geographic areas with a variety of sensors and integrated cameras.

In a statement last year issued to the press, the US Central Command. UU. The Central Command can confirm that an Iranian land-to-air missile aircraft shot down a USR Marine Maritime Surveillance (or BAMS-D) aircraft from the United States while operating in the international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 11 : 35 pm GMT on June 19, 2019 ".

According to The National Interest, this RQ-4N, part of the Navy's VX-20 Test and Evaluation Squadron, took off from the Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates at quarter past twelve, initially piloted remote by a launch and recovery specialist. pilot. He then sailed to his station on the Persian Gulf at approximately 350 miles per hour, two thirds of the speed of a typical aircraft, ascending to a height of up to 100,000 feet in the stratosphere.

Iran claims that the drone was over Iranian airspace when the demolition took place. While it is not completely unlikely, that statement is unlikely because the long-range sensors of the aircraft mean that it could prowl in international airspace and easily use its sensors to look towards Iran.

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had shot down an American drone over Iranian airspace near Kuhmobarak in the southern province of Hormozgan.