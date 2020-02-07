Investigation of espionage claims in Liverpool was closed by FA | Soccer news







The FA has closed an investigation into allegations that Liverpool employees hacked the Manchester City exploration system.

%MINIFYHTMLf9335bd65db7406e1497d3e2176feb4111% %MINIFYHTMLf9335bd65db7406e1497d3e2176feb4112%

An FA spokesman said: "The FA has carefully considered the evidence it received in this matter, including the information provided by the two clubs involved, and has decided not to advance the investigation."

"This is due to a number of factors, including the age of the alleged concerns and the agreement agreed by the two clubs involved."

"According to the standard protocol, if the FA receives more information or evidence, the decision not to advance the investigation can be reviewed."

More to follow …