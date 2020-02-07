Investigating the theft of the missing Oscar statue 2000

With four wins of 12 nominations, the final Katharine Hepburn He holds the record for most of the Academy Awards. Meryl streep, Jack nicholson Y Daniel Day-Lewis Track it with three per piece.
But for a few hours on the afternoon of March 19, 2000 Willie Fulgear, a 61-year-old unemployed garbage scavenger, could say he had "more Oscar than any of the movie stars." I never heard of him? Before the Oscars 2020 this Sunday, let us share the story of 20 years that presents the journey of his unlikely hero.
The 2000 Oscars season had already reached a production obstacle in the form of 4,000 wrong tickets when the Academy's executive director, Bruce Davis, received the phone call. I was on my way to the annual lunch of the nominees at the Beverly Hilton on March 13 when someone from R.S. Owens, the Chicago-based company that had been making the trophies since 1982, contacted.
Precisely, 55 Oscars, 24 carat gold plated and marked with a serial number, then individually packed in polystyrene foam, had been loaded onto a Roadway Express 11 days before. And the 500-pound pallet (consisting of 10 packing boxes with shrink wrap) had arrived at parking lot number 137, for deliveries to Beverly Hills, at the company's Bell sorting facility, a few miles from downtown Los Angeles, at 3 I am on March 8.
What happened after that is a bit confusing (including an account that workers in the cemetery shift opened a box and posed with the iconic statuettes), but instead of ending up in the Beverly Hills truck, the entire shipment was He loaded into a vehicle that headed towards nearby Hawthorne, then disappeared completely from the Roadway tracking system.
Frantically, David phoned the LAPD police chief, Bernard C. Parks, recalled in a 2001 Vanity fair piece, informing him that they had lost the Oscars of that year and that they did not have a backup supply.
A 24-hour tip line was established, the FBI was called to help with the search and the Roadway security director called on the workers on the dock on March 14 to submit any information, and finally sweeten the deal with a reward of $ 50,000.
It was around this time when forklift operator Anthony Hart (known as the Whiz for friends) and truck driver Lawrence Edward Ledent, both 38, were looking for a way out. Ledent, sharing his story with Vanity fairMark Seal of the prison insisted that it was Hart who started the random bite. He had a habit of letting things "fall off the truck," Ledent said, and on the morning of March 8, police said, Hart informed his friend that he had placed something in his truck that he intended to steal.
It was not until Ledent finished his route that he glanced inside one of the boxes and found the Oscar-coated polystyrene foam, whose lot was worth approximately $ 18,000. Initially confusing him with an elaborate bottle of cologne, he would testify before the police, he panicked: "I just assumed that I had to get rid of them," he said according to reports. Although he first said that he abandoned them in a dump of random alleys, then an address in south-central Los Angeles, he finally admitted that he took them to John Willie Harris's house.
According to Ledent's account, shortly after Harris arrived home from his job as a garbage truck driver, he stopped, opened a box and took out an Oscar to show it to him. Harris got scared, telling him to take them away from his house, and then demanded money for having stored them without knowing it in the first place. The next day they were gone.
In the version, Ledent told Vanity fairHart approached him that same morning on March 9 with an address where the trophies would be delivered. His brother-in-law, a lawyer, had already approached Roadway on behalf of an anonymous client, saying they would arrange to receive the Oscars in exchange for the $ 50,000 reward.
LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP through Getty Images
But while Ledent claimed that he took two of the statuettes to a man in a Jack in the Box at Hart's request and sold another, he refused to leave the rest at the address prescribed in Altadena. (A Hart lawyer challenged the entire Ledent account to Vanity fair.)
Although Roadway had drafted cashier's checks, they never paid the ransom. Instead, detectives did their thing and on March 18, police arrested Ledent and Hart in their respective homes. When Ledent was taken to the center, a detective informed him that Hart had confessed and alleged that Ledent had three missing Oscars, a successful ruse that caused the driver to sign a full confession and not oppose the charges of theft.
About 12 hours later is when Fulgear made his grand entrance.
He had arrived on the scene in the early 1960s, his dreams of singing led him from Jackson, Miss., To the bright lights of Hollywood. But after a failed period as a nightlife entrepreneur and several other occupations, he began collecting and restoring garbage. Recently evicted from his home and planning to move to a one-bedroom apartment, he was digging between the containers behind a Food-4-Less in Koreatown looking for boxes when he found gold.
Specifically, he hit his foot in the Oscar boxes, 52 in total. "I thought they were toys," he said Vanity fair. "Brass. And I can sell bronze per pound."
So he loaded them into his 1989 Cadillac Coupe De Ville and drove home with his expected son.
A quick search on the Internet led him to the case of the missing Oscars and the promised reward. And while his son Allen applauded the $ 50,000 that would be pocketed, Fulgear called the local television station first and then the police.
With Keyes / Los Angeles Times through Getty Images
The latter took him to the center for a long interrogation and a polygraph, after which the camera teams took him back to the dumpster to pose with the trophies he found. The lawyers discovered that Harris, whose house had been used as a temporary landing platform for stolen goods, was Fulgear's half-brother, but little else and was released.
The unemployed sexagenarian was instantly acclaimed as a hero, the man who had "saved the Oscars,quot; (no matter the crew of 20 members of RS Owens & Company, who worked 24 hours reproducing the inventory, or the recent claim that they probably I already had a lot of trophies ready).
Roadway Express presented Fulgear with a large check in L.A.P.D. the headquarters and the Academy provided two seats for the ceremony, a free tuxedo and a sedan with a driver. (He rejected that part of the offer, choosing to give his exclusive at the ceremony to Interior edition in exchange for a limousine.)
While working on the carpet in the Dorothy Chandler pavilion with his son, the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and then wife Maria Shriver He embraced it Producers rejected the promise of book and movie offers. Oscar nominees Charlize Theron, Denzel Washington Y Tom cruise mixed close.
Introduced from the stage by the host Billy CrystalFulgear waved his top hat at the public when the funny man said his reward "was not much money if one considers that Miramax and Dream-Works are spending millions just to get one." The night was a success, with Guys not crand star Hilary Swank winning his first Academy Award, a victorious Angelina Jolie stating that she was so in love with her brother and American Beauty walking away with the first prize.
And in a less intriguing story, that would have been the time to fade to black.
A B C
However, Fulgear came with a coda that saw him clinging to Vanity fair a year later, "Man, I wish I had never seen them Oscar. One day he built me and pushed me down the next day."
He had spent about $ 17,000 of his prize on a gold Lexus that he would use to drive back to Mississippi, where he would build the house of his dreams. The money was still in cash piles, he kept it in a safe. But a month later, he returned to his home in Los Angeles to find his destroyed house and the missing safe.
Then, when Hart's lawyers prepared for their trial, they found police reports indicating that Harris was Fulgear's half-brother. He was arrested, despite claiming that they had not spoken in the previous two years, and police began investigating Fulgear's story, leaving his history of gold so tarnished.
Ledent did not contest anything, received six months in jail, Harris was sentenced to three years probation, while Hart, while maintaining his innocence, did not challenge the charge of receiving stolen property "because the system is not perfect and I do not want to stay trapped in him "and received three years of probation. And while one of the remaining missing Oscars was recovered during a drug raid in 2003, the other two remain free.
As for Fulgear, he never got into production, nor was he lucky with a book agreement. And the antennas he took to receive tickets for the 2001 ceremony were left unanswered. Steve Martin took the stage at the Shrine Auditorium for the first time, the lovely young daughter of Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, he walked on his first red carpet and the great story of the night became Julia Roberts great victory (and outstanding dress) for Erin Brockovich.
Hollywood: it's a difficult business. One year, you are the star, the next, you are back outside, looking inward.