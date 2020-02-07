Investigating the theft of the missing Oscar statue 2000

It was not until Ledent finished his route that he glanced inside one of the boxes and found the Oscar-coated polystyrene foam, whose lot was worth approximately $ 18,000. Initially confusing him with an elaborate bottle of cologne, he would testify before the police, he panicked: "I just assumed that I had to get rid of them," he said according to reports. Although he first said that he abandoned them in a dump of random alleys, then an address in south-central Los Angeles, he finally admitted that he took them to John Willie Harris's house.

According to Ledent's account, shortly after Harris arrived home from his job as a garbage truck driver, he stopped, opened a box and took out an Oscar to show it to him. Harris got scared, telling him to take them away from his house, and then demanded money for having stored them without knowing it in the first place. The next day they were gone.

In the version, Ledent told Vanity fairHart approached him that same morning on March 9 with an address where the trophies would be delivered. His brother-in-law, a lawyer, had already approached Roadway on behalf of an anonymous client, saying they would arrange to receive the Oscars in exchange for the $ 50,000 reward.