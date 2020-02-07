Indiana Pacers seek to recover against the hot Toronto Raptors | NBA News

The Indiana Pacers aim to avenge a dramatic loss in Toronto when they welcome the hot Raptors to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, live Sky Sports Arena.

The Raptors recorded the distinctive victory of their 12-game winning streak, the best franchise, by recovering from a 19-point deficit to dump the Pacers on Wednesday night.

Rugged Raptors can expect to see a motivated Pacers club in the early hours of Saturday morning when teams meet in Indianapolis to complete a home and home series.

Serge Ibaka celebrates after making the game's winning shot in the Raptors victory over the Pacers



Toronto was 10 behind with 2:27 remaining in the last quarter of Wednesday before excluding Indiana the rest of the way. Serge Ibaka crowned the Raptors' 11-point streak by sinking a triple with 30 seconds remaining for an unlikely 119-118 victory.

Serge Ibaka sold out a triple winner of the game with 30 seconds remaining for the Raptors to get a dramatic victory over the Indiana Pacers



While Nurse was joking, the Raptors laughed at double-digit deficits and emerged victorious in 13 games this season. The biggest rally of this type was a 30-point return, the best in the franchise, in a 110-107 victory against Dallas on December 22.

Kyle Lowry collected 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in that competition against the Mavericks and hit those totals in Toronto's victory on Wednesday.

"We play 48 minutes, that's how we play," said Lowry, 33. "We gave each other a chance, we put on the press, we made some blows, we got aggressive and we played better defense in the final stretch, we played a little faster."

Highlights of the Indiana Pacers' visit to the Toronto Raptors in week 16 of the NBA season



"I think it's a bit of everything," Siakam said of the winning streak, for TSN. "I think we play together. I think whatever happens, we always keep calm and resist the storm and keep playing basketball. We don't get discouraged."

While the Raptors (37-14) are in the best record in the franchise after 51 games, the Pacers' strong season has reached a difficult point with losses in three consecutive games and four of its last five games.

Image:

Victor Oladipo celebrates after exhausting a three-point clutch against the Bulls



Víctor Oladipo scored 13 points in his first opening in four games after a 12-month absence from a tendon rupture of his right knee suffered in a competition against Toronto on January 23, 2019.

Oladipo, however, is still struggling to find his rank. His 5-by-14 effort from the floor and the 2-by-6 performance from the three-point range on Wednesday actually improved his season averages in both categories.

"I feel like I played a little better," Oladipo told reporters. "I could really feel my legs under me, especially defensively."

Domantas Sabonis recorded his third double triple race on Wednesday with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He got 12 points and 17 boards in Indiana's victory 120-115 in overtime at home against Toronto on December 23.

Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 24 points Wednesday night, lamented his team's game against the pressure of the Raptors. Toronto had a 31-7 lead in fast break points.

"It was about us," Brogdon said, according to the Indianapolis Star. "We just weren't organized. We don't have a problem with (the pressure). We just struggled with that tonight. It wasn't a special press. We weren't organized in our places."

"We did not lift the ball on the court fast enough. We did not attack. You must attack it, try to get a bucket or a tray at the other end. We were just trying to do it on the half court."

