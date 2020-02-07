Indian protesters hold interfaith prayers in Shaheen Bagh | India News

%MINIFYHTML8b9d95991dc3268907eacf5185294b7f11% %MINIFYHTML8b9d95991dc3268907eacf5185294b7f12%

New Delhi, India – A Hindu priest lights a sacred fire and sings of his writings, surrounded under a large tent by dozens of Muslim women, with some sports vermilion on their foreheads, a gesture of reverence that Hindus usually show.

The priest was participating in an inter-religious prayer ceremony held on Thursday in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi, a neighborhood dominated by Muslims in the capital of India, where a women's sitting has become the epicenter of national protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA accelerates Indian nationality for non-Muslims who are from three neighboring countries of Muslim majority: Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and who arrived in India before 2015.

Plus:

Opposition parties and critics say the CAA violates the secular constitution of India by making religion a marker of citizenship, and they have challenged the law in the Supreme Court.

Before a current National Population Registry (NPR) and a National Citizens Registry (NRC) proposed throughout India, Muslims, who make up 15 percent of the 1.3 billion inhabitants of India, fear that the steps will beImed to marginalize them.

Since the approval of the CAA promoted by the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) in December, millions of Indians have taken to the streets in sometimes deadly protests, demanding their withdrawal.

In Shaheen Bagh, protesters led by Muslim women have blocked an important road since December 16, a day after police broke into two Muslim-dominated universities to break up anti-CAA protests, firing tear gas and stun grenades. and wounding over a hundred students.

People of various religions participate in a community prayer at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi (Sumaira Rizvi / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; has united us all & # 39;

Since then, Shaheen Bagh has become a site of popular resistance, where people belonging to all religions join their female protesters, raising slogans such as "Save the constitution,quot; and "Unity of the people, long life."

On Thursday, an inter-religious prayer ceremony was organized on the site, where the priests of the main religions of India (Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism and Christianity) read from their sacred books to underline community friendship.

"I thank (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Interior Minister Amit) Shah for giving us Shaheen Bagh. He has united us all," said Sant Yuvraj, the 52-year-old priest who performed Hindu rituals.

"The Havan (sacred fire) is our response to what is happening in the country," he told Al Jazeera.

In Shaheen Bagh – Muslims protest

– Sikhs are preparing food

– Christians are reading the bible

– and the Hindus performed a Yesterdy & # 39; hawan & # 39; This Love and Unity is what most shakes Bhakts and his Net Bigot No wonder everyone hates SHAHEEN BAGH because they hate United India – Nенr_wно ™ (@Nehr_who) February 7, 2020

Sister Daphne, 65, who directed the Bible recitation at the ceremony, felt that community prayers would guarantee peace in the country.

"We want to follow the policy of living and letting live," said Daphne, who belongs to the Church of All Saints in Faridabad, one of the satellite cities of New Delhi.

A group of Sikh choirs sang hymns from their sacred book, while a Muslim priest conducted a prayer, with demonstrators joining their hands to ask for God's blessings.

The plurality of the exercise was reflected in raised slogans, ranging from the Hindu "Jai Shri Ram,quot; (Hail Ram) to the Muslim "Allah hu-Akbar,quot; (Allah is the greatest), the Sikh "Jo bole, so nihaal , Sat Sri Akal "(Shout out loud in ecstasy, eternal is the Holy One), and the Christian,quot; Jai Yeeshu "(God save you).

The event also saw a break in sartorial stereotypes. Several Muslims, Christians and Sikhs were seen with the vermilion mark on their foreheads. Some Hindu men arrived with caps.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while criticizing anti-CAA protesters, had said they could be identified by their clothing, an oblique reference to Muslims.

A man holds the Holy Bible during the interfaith prayer ceremony in Shaheen Bagh (Sumaira Rizvi / Al Jazeera)

Hate campaign before Delhi polls

The interfaith meeting came in the midst of a relentless attack by BJP leaders, including Modi and Shah, who, according to critics, were trying to polarize voters before the crucial elections of the Delhi assembly, which will be held on Saturday.

The BJP survey campaign saw its leaders invoking people to "shoot,quot; the protesters, causing a reprimand from the Indian electoral commission.

On February 1, an armed man fired two rounds against Shaheen Bagh while raising Hindu slogans. While the police took him, he said "only Hindus will prevail,quot; in the country.

In such a tense context, Fatima, a 30-year-old Muslim woman who had been participating in the sit-in for more than a month, described the interfaith event as a "beautiful gesture."

"BJP leaders are trying to defame Shaheen Bagh to polarize people and gain benefits in the Delhi elections. But we will not let that happen," he told Al Jazeera.

Harinder Bindu, a 43-year-old Sikh farmer from western Punjab state, traveled a distance of 200 kilometers (125 miles) to join Shaheen Bagh's protest.

She said the event showed how secular the protest against the citizenship law was.

"This meets the accusations that Shaheen Bagh is a small Pakistan. The people protesting here are from all religions and all are Indian," he told Al Jazeera.

According to her, the Hindu priest Yuvraj added that he had been performing the rituals for more than three decades, but he never felt more rewarding than what he did in Shaheen Bagh.

Activist John Dayal, a member of the National Integration Council of India, an organism that promotes religious harmony, He said such prayer meetings were a reminder that India is a plural country.

"We need to be constantly reminded that we are diverse and yet we have an Indian identity," Dayal told Al Jazeera.