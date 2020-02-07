India Women vs England Women – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML53277ba5fa89aac9a5ae2538d82a872c11% %MINIFYHTML53277ba5fa89aac9a5ae2538d82a872c12%

Anya Shrubsole took three wickets and Natalie Sciver scored half a century when England Women beat India Women for four wickets in the Australia T-Nation Women & # 39; s T20 Series.

SCOREKEEPER

Shrubsole (3-31), again on the side after missing the last game due to a foot injury, led a disciplined bowling effort that united India after a quick start and saw them finish 123-6.

In response, England lost three early wickets, but Sciver (50 of 38 balls) was insured, initially combining with Captain Heather Knight and then placing 49 with Fran Wilson to break the back of the chase.

Sciver will be disappointed to have been fired with the finish line in sight, but it was a mature and reassuring entrance to the SUV.

He had previously gone to only 5.50 runs of his two overs, with Knight also exploiting the slow surface to run through three overs for only 10 runs. But it was Shrubsole who received the Party Player award for firing Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia.

England will face Australia in the final game of the Tri-Series group stage on Sunday, with the start time moved at 12.40 a.m. (GMT) to accommodate the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Reflecting on the victory, Sciver said: "We played well to keep them at 120 and I am glad to have stayed and lead us to victory. I did not feel very well during my innings and I would have liked to have been there at the end but it was a good victory.

"We had to use the conditions, both we and Australia had used the short ball against India in Canberra, but the track today was slow, so there were many cutters and rhythm options."

"It is good to win and we can trust this by entering the World Cup. Lisa has been great since she entered, she and Tim Macdonald. We are trying to take a little more ownership as players and everything feels happy and relaxed by the moment, we hope we can continue like this and keep improving. "

