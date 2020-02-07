How much do XFL players charge? Breaking down the salary structure of the new league

%MINIFYHTMLb6af2807a4d873f4901eaf5668b37c8711% %MINIFYHTMLb6af2807a4d873f4901eaf5668b37c8712%

With a new soccer league come many new questions about how everything works. If you are watching the 2020 season of the XFL, you may be wondering how much these players are paid to play in a secondary football league.

While it is significantly less than what they would gain by playing in the NFL, players in the XFL have the opportunity to win a decent amount depending on the position they play. If you search for XFL salaries online, you can find some sites that refer to a four-tier system, but are inaccurate, an XFL spokesman told Sporting News.

In contrast, the salary structure of XFL is quite simple: field marshals are paid more, everyone else receives approximately the same amount. There are bonuses (explained below) and benefits such as housing, meals and more.

XFL salary structure

Average salary: $ 55,000

$ 55,000 Biweekly paycheck: $ 2,080

$ 2,080 Activation fee: $ 1,685

$ 1,685 Victory Bonus: $ 2,222

A memo sent by the XFL to the agents explained the details of how they would be paid. Players will receive a biweekly payment with a base salary of $ 2,080. If they are active for a game, they will receive a bonus (activation fee) of $ 1,685. If your team wins, they get an extra bonus of $ 2,222.

According to the memo sent by the league to the agents, he says that "a player can win up to $ 4,947 per week of play." That takes into account half of the base salary ($ 1,040), the activation fee and the victory bonus.

Contracts for players in the XFL this season start from December 3, 2019 until May 31, 2020 if they remain in the league throughout the season.

Field Marshal's salaries in the XFL

Landry Jones, renegades of Dallas



Most players in the XFL will earn approximately the same salary. The main difference is that the best quarterbacks are eligible to earn more. The new football league has put emphasis on the quarterback game, as Commissioner Oliver Luck believes that this is the key to having a good product in the field.

According to Yahoo Sports sources, the best quarterbacks will earn $ 495,000. It is likely that those salaries will be maintained for senior quarterbacks like Landry Jones, Cardale Jones and Josh Johnson (potentially among others).