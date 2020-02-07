How Margot Robbie went from pinup to successful producer

%MINIFYHTMLd812b37733c59c09d059e4d08044ca7f11% %MINIFYHTMLd812b37733c59c09d059e4d08044ca7f12%

It's a trope of celebrity profiles that the writer must declare, at some point, which star is in question It represents – his role, his type, his place in the Hollywood system. That framework is now so expected that it has become a secondary trope to refer to the trope: "Because Robbie is new to the scene, journalists are trying to fix it with a narrative," Rich Cohen wrote about Australian actor Margot Robbie in a 2016 cover story for Vanity Fair. "The work of the famous journalist: link them so that it is not only as if you knew them, but that you had always met them or someone like them." But Robbie is too new to be linked. Less being than becoming. %MINIFYHTMLd812b37733c59c09d059e4d08044ca7f13% %MINIFYHTMLd812b37733c59c09d059e4d08044ca7f14% In addition to the general ability to use the phrase "too fresh to be linked,quot;, Cohen, a profiler of the old school of celebrity journalism, tries to do exactly what he says is impossible. "The United States has gone so far, we have to go to Australia to find a girl next door," he writes. "She is 26 years old and she is beautiful, not in that way of the catwalk of another world, but in a small punch key, a blue mood, a slow dance," he continues. And then he quotes famous producer Jerry Weintraub: "‘ When I think of Margot Robbie, a single word comes to mind, "Weintraub told me. & # 39; Audrey Hepburn. & # 39; " %MINIFYHTMLd812b37733c59c09d059e4d08044ca7f15% %MINIFYHTMLd812b37733c59c09d059e4d08044ca7f16% For decades, this type of language, and the imposition of a writer's (male) gaze on the image of a blossoming star (woman), had been a standard practice, particularly in bright media such as Vanity Fair. (See: Cohen embarrassing Jessica Simpson in 2009, Chris Jones watching Penelope Cruz eat meat in the context of a metaphor of forced matador in Esquire in 2014, or the inexplicably lascivious descriptions of Anthony Lane of Scarlett Johansson's body in New York that same year). Rohen de Cohen's framing, like many of these profiles, was also simply, well, incorrect. Even in 2016, anyone who has seen Robbie act could tell you that his type was not Audrey Hepburn, or the Australian girl next door. His image in Hollywood at that time was closer to his character in the Martin Scorsese fraud game in 2013 The wolf of Wall Street: a gold digger, a pinup adorned with nouveau riche trash. Much more Lana Turner, or even Marilyn Monroe, than Audrey Hepburn. Like Cruz and Johansson's profiles, Robbie's profile was received with general disgust. Even Robbie herself admitted that she was off: "I remember thinking, That was a really strange interview, I don't know how it will work out"He told an Australian media outlet." And when I read it, I thought, Yes, the tone is really strange, like, I really don't know what he's trying to play or play. " That kind of recoil, even from a powerful star, is much weirder than you think. The Hollywood industrial complex is based on a symbiosis between the stars and the publications that cover them: each one needs the other to survive. The power dynamics of that agreement has changed repeatedly over the past century, but the essence remains the same: the star is offered (its appearance, its attitude, its stories about its personal life) as raw material, and the publication Create a story about who that person is and why the public should be attracted to them. Since that Vanity Fair profile, Robbie has reconfigured the terms of his agreement with the media. He has done it gradually, without flash or announcement: he did not announce that he was abandoning makeup, like Alicia Keys, nor did he request to be "excluded from this narrative,quot; like Taylor Swift, he did not even insist on controlling every interview and the entire press. coverage, like Beyoncé. It has simply refocused the public's attention away from its body, and the prefabricated image for it in its prominent role in Wall Street Wolf, and towards her talent and her work, which is made up of the three objectives that she and her production team discuss in the regular checks every month: quality, variety, longevity. On its surface, those words may sound as insignificant as "a small key to play, a blue mood, a slow dance." But they have allowed Robbie, now 29, to mold his stardom in a way that has historically been reserved for men. Like several of his Hollywood contemporaries, he has launched his own production company, LuckyChap, which has allowed him to dictate the tone of his own projects, from Me tonya to Birds of prey, the sequel to Harley Quinn focused on Suicide Squad outside this week More importantly, it is developing dozens of movies and television programs, almost all written and / or directed by women, gradually altering the landscape of Hollywood as a whole. If you were basing your predictions on how Robbie's career could result in Vanity Fair reading about her in 2016, this could all come as a surprise. Robbie went from the next interchangeable blond wit to a truly formidable producer before her 30th birthday. So how exactly did he do it?

Robbie grew up on the Gold Coast of Australia, at the east end of the country, a fact that, according to its nationality, means very little or a lot. Gold Coast is a place that many Australians, including Robbie herself, often compare to Florida. "I had no idea that I lived in a state they made fun of until I moved to Melbourne," Robbie told Vogue in 2016. "And then someone said," Ohrrr, Queensland yar, Hey? You put & # 39;Hey?"At the end of your prayers because you are a little slow." Robbie also grew up with three siblings, raised by a single mother, a physiotherapist, and began working part-time as a teenager, all of which contributed to a lot of class frames coded in various profiles over the past decade: Net- a-Porter claimed that she was "a natural grafter,quot;; Vogue said his family only had a bathroom in a five-person house, "the kind of environment that can scald one's heart with ambition." His childhood "gave him a close look at the doors that financial success can open." Hollywood Reporter said: "just as your own education illustrated how lack of means can keep them closed." He had the bar at age 14, cleaned houses, worked at Subway. She was proud of her past ("I had the best education,quot;) but quickly felt frustrated by the way she framed her: like an almost feral "girl from the inside." When Robbie was 16, she was chosen for a micro-indie who gave her a first performance test, something she never, until that moment, considered a potential future. When he graduated from high school, he moved to Melbourne, where they put soap at night. Neighborsthat along with At home and away, has served as a launching pad for almost all major Australian actors. The programs remain on the air as reliable and time-tested means to meet the requirements of television produced in Australia, function as counterprogramming for nightly news and mean something different from American soap operas: rather if The Young and the Restless met The o.c. and it was never canceled The Australian film and television industry is small, so many young Australian actors who start with soaps move to Hollywood to try to become the next Chris Hemsworth. Some of these actors end up working in an endless darkness, but after Robbie spent a year refining his American accent and moved to Los Angeles, he was immediately elected. Pan Am (2011-2012), a Crazy men Imitation with hostesses. The show was canceled before the end of his first season, but Robbie took a small role in the drama of Rachel McAdams. It was time (2013) and presented an audition tape for a role described, in the script, as "the sexiest blonde in history."

That role was in The wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a scum titan from the garbage stocks of the 1980s. The "sexiest blonde in history,quot; was his trophy wife: dazzling and beautiful, with a strong Brooklyn accent. According to W magazine, "almost all 20-year-old actresses tested the role," but Scorsese has always had a fondness for choosing largely unknown women against the most famous protagonists. When Robbie flew to New York to audition in person, he appeared in jeans and boots. But as Robbie remembers, the cast director told him: "Go down the street and buy the tightest dress and the highest heels you can find. That it's Naomi. " And that, at least for the American public because of Wolf, it was also Robbie. She "stayed permanently in the collective male libido," according to a 2016 Vogue profile, as "a new breed of high maintenance super predator." The role "defined,quot; it, as Cohen put it in Vanity Fair, although, at that time, he barely got a comment on the vast majority of the film's criticisms. Robbie "is not bad," Wesley Morris wrote in Grantland. "She is committed to the chintz of the role. But it's like watching someone point to Lorraine Bracco in Goodfellas and Sharon Stone in casino but land on Real housewives.

Most people saw Robbie "real,quot; as superimposed with her characters: a working-class girl who used her beauty to help her succeed.

It was only in retrospect that Robbie's real ability in his performance when Naomi became apparent. "His character could have been a walking cliché," Lynn Hirshberg wrote in W Magazine in 2014, "but Robbie gave Naomi sharp edges under the smooth, lacquered exterior; not only did he look fantastic, but he was also cunning and self-protective. ". In 2016, Robbie & # 39; s Suicide Squad her co-star Jared Leto explained that she "assumed a role with which other people would have had a very difficult time and raised it to something spectacular." Writing in Vogue in 2016, Jonathan Van Meter admitted that he had "subconsciously subsidized,quot; it in the same way that someone shorted an action. But to get that recognition point, Robbie tried to drive far of the "defining,quot; performance he had given. After Wolf, I was flooded with offers for Naomi-style roles. "I knew I needed to adjust the perception that people had of me at that time," he recalled later, "because otherwise they were going to give me (this kind of thing)." . He initially lost the lead role of a brunette "farm girl,quot; in Z for Zechariah (2015), a post-apocalyptic thriller, for Amanda Seyfried, but when Seyfried decided not to participate, Robbie convinced the film's financiers that she looked much more like the farm girl than she was. Wolf & # 39;s promiscuous wife. The film failed in a very limited box office race, but at that time, Robbie had already been chosen as Will Smith's scammer / love interest partner in Attention (2015), a half-baked film that barely shows the charisma of its stars. Attention it wasn't a repeat of Robbie Wolf character as much as an alternative ending for her: Jess Barnett grew up in foster homes, has an accent, is a scammer, but is also unimaginably hot, again, in a slightly raw way. In WolfHis lack of sophistication was reflected in the thickness of his accent, his general attraction to DiCaprio's character and his body, which was tanned and greased in nude scenes to resemble a Playboy bunny. In Attention, Robbie plays a little more refined for the second half of the movie, but the public knows it's an act, a scam. And most people saw Robbie "real,quot; as superimposed with her characters: a working-class girl who used her beauty to help her succeed.

Which helps explain the approach, in profiles and interviews, in Robbie's own "natural aftermath,quot; back story in Gold Coast. For Australians, the combination of their education and their accent codified it as a somewhat more elegant variety of "bogan," slang for what is commonly known, in the United States, as "white trash." She is not Rebel Wilson, whose humor, petulance towards the press, and the "rebellious,quot; body make her the quintessence of "cashed,quot;, also known as new money, Bogan. But neither is Cate Blanchett, whose effect is much more British than Australian, and who has used his film fame to finance a theater company in Sydney. In interviews, Robbie is often invited to drink, talk about drinking or evoking Australian alcohol; she makes herself and others "shit tattoos,quot;; she goes out with the workers "below the line,quot; on the sets (specialists, props, assistant directors). "Margot did not flock to the other lists," her childhood friend told the Hollywood Reporter in 2018, "because, to be honest, I don't even think she looks at that." Robbie could classify, as he did, briefly, in Attention, and then again as a war correspondent in Foxtrot Tango Whiskey (2017), and as Jane, a true nineteenth-century British mansion lady, in The legend of Tarzan (2016) But that character, too, was really "mixing,quot; as part of high society: just like her husband (eh, Tarzan), she had spent formative years in Congo and was more at home in the jungle (what which explains why he spends a solid percentage of the wet and muddy film). Jane is also an American, who in nineteenth-century Britain was just another way of saying "new money." In Suicide Squad (2016), the two tensions of Robbie's image: warmth, fragility, became the role of Harley Quinn. According to the DC Comics canon, Quinn was a psychologist with a doctorate who, when he meets the Joker in a psychiatric hospital, falls in love, experiences a kind of mental breakdown and becomes his partner. It could have been a role similar to Michelle Pfeiffer's turn as Catwoman, back in Batman Returns – but when the writers of Batman: the animated series He first wrote the role of Quinn in the early 1990s, they wanted a specific actor, Arleen Sorkin, to play it, with an accent from Bensonhurst (Brooklyn). Quinn's closet in Suicide Squad (pigtails, blouses, sassy shorts) helped make her an object of flattery for fans and, along with the accent, reaffirmed the understanding of what kind of heat that Robbie was supposed to embody.

"I didn't want to take another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend, just a catalyst for male history."

At that moment, Robbie admitted feeling ambivalent about the character: "When I first read it, I thought: I have nothing in common with her"He told Vogue in 2016." I hate her. It was very complicated to understand it. "He explained to the New York Times that Harley is inclined for his wardrobe choices,quot; because they are bright and fun, "not because,quot; she wanted the boys to look at her. "But it was that,quot; like Margot, no, no I like to use that. "His performance was pointed out and praised by critics, but the film, as Attention, Foxtrot Tango WhiskeyY Tarzan, It was a disaster. At this point, Robbie had been in Hollywood for five years and had developed enough influence and enough money to not only change the kind of roles he was taking, but to begin creating the kind of roles she wanted for herself. (It should be noted that this type of influence is much more difficult for non-white women to acquire). In 2014, she and her roommates (childhood friend Sophia Kerr and assistant directors Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley, the latter of whom would later become her husband) founded LuckyChap Entertainment. As Robbie told Harper’s Bazaar, the reasoning was simple: "I didn't want to choose another script where I was the wife or the bride, just a catalyst for male history." Producing was also a way for Robbie to excuse himself from the imperatives of Patriarchal Hollywood, whose standards could have helped raise it in the first place, but they had quickly become claustrophobic. "This is something very smart for her," Tina Fey, who has been producing her own work since she left. SNL, she explained in 2016. "Because otherwise, as part of the cast, she will always have someone say," You look amazing, but we would love you to weigh less. "Already at 25 she says: You know what? I'm going to choose to get out of that situation and be at the forefront with my career. " The first step: a script based on the life of American skater Tonya Harding. When Robbie read the script for the first time, he had no idea that Harding was a real person: he was young enough to have missed Nancy Kerrigan's knee blow, the 94 Olympics and the media crap that followed. But Robbie was forced by a story that, through a mixture of perspectives, flashbacks and false documentary style, tried to complicate Harding's media narrative. It is almost certain that Harding was aware of a plot to harm his competitor, but he was also the victim of physical and psychological abuse, and was the focal point of pernicious ideas about class and femininity. Instead of playing a secondary character, whose defining characteristics were "attractive,quot; and implicit junk, he would be the main character in a movie that interrogated both of them.

The role required Robbie to "get ugly,quot;: wear little flattering wigs, equally flattering clothes from the 80s and 90s, and padding on his legs to approximate Harding's most muscular construction. And, at least at the beginning, that was the main discussion about acting, highlighting the "courage,quot; that was needed to seem, well, not Margot Robbie. But performance went well beyond physical transformation. "Robbie is able to recognize that Tonya's bite nature is rooted in a place of pain, which is evident in every hesitant smile and penetrating grace," Angelica Jade Bastién wrote in wide recognition in Vulture. "It moves like an injured animal, it operates best when it turns to flashes of violence, verbal or otherwise." Me tonya He earned Robbie nominations for a Golden Globe and an Oscar, and Allison Janney, who plays Harding's mother, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Time The magazine declared Robbie one of the "100 most influential people,quot; of 2017 and recruited Scorsese to write the propaganda about her. He compared his "fight without limits,quot; with Carole Lombard and his "firm and hard hardness,quot; with Joan Crawford, but he finally declared it "like nobody else, that's Margot Robbie." The film, and the conversation that began, was a crucial point in Robbie's career and his ability to take control of his own roles. As Me tonya, LuckyChap has produced some clunkers: Terminal (2018), which went straight to VOD, and a Dust Bowl Bonnie and Clyde-esque gangster movie, Dreamland, is still pending distribution. But LuckyChap is also behind a wide list of promising new projects: Birds of prey; the Kat Denning series Doll face, which is broadcast on Hulu and was written and produced by Jordan Weiss; the rape revenge movie Promising young woman, starring Carey Mulligan and directed by Emerald Fennell; a Greta Gerwig faces Barbie (starring Robbie); an adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh My year of rest and relaxation; and a Netflix adaptation of Stephanie Land & # 39; s Maid; In addition to several other projects in the early stages of development. Robbie also partnered with screenwriter Christina Hodson to create the Lucky Exports Launch Program, in which six screenwriters, four of them women of color, developed releases that are now being produced by Hodson and LuckyChap. From the beginning, LuckyChap had produced scripts with powerful women at its center. But after #MeToo's revelations, Robbie and his team made a concerted effort to put women in power behind the camera as well. Birds of prey It was written by a woman (Hodson) and directed by a woman (Cathy Yan); Its four central characters are women who, instead of being in opposition to each other, are only … friends? And the Joker is not in sight. You can see the change in control to the way Quinn dresses: the hot pants are gone, replaced by a jacket, a sports bra and orange shorts. "That's what happens when you have a producer, director and writer,quot; Birds of prey Costume designer Erin Benach told Vogue in 2019. "Yes, it is definitely less masculine," Robbie added. The contrast is further accentuated when you look at non-LuckyChap productions in which Robbie has appeared since Me tonya: There is Mary Queen of Scots, a story of two historical monarch women who somehow manages to feel daunting and boring, and Once upon a time in Hollywood, in which Robbie plays a bubbly and almost silent Sharon Tate in the middle of a classic and masculine Tarantine script. She has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bomb, the ideologically confusing take on the sexual harassment scandals on Fox News. His performance is impressive, but one has to wonder if a different film would have arisen if the film, about women's reactions to their own objectification, on and off the screen, had been written and directed by a woman, instead of be produced by one (in the form of the production company of Charlize Theron).

With this change in production, something remarkable happened outside the set: Robbie's press coverage began to focus almost entirely on his role as producer. A 2019 fashion profile, before the launch of Once upon a time in Hollywood, overlooks the usual basis of the celebrity profile (his love life, his plans for children, his beauty routine, his relationship with social networks) in favor of his ability to produce. The video "73 questions,quot; that accompanies the profile takes place not in your home, but in the farm-style farmhouse that houses LuckyChap. In 2018, Variety listed Robbie as one of its 10 "producers to watch,quot;; the cover article of the January 2020 magazine declares it "His moment,quot; and labels it as "actor-producer,quot;. She has an Instagram, but it's very, almost hilarious, uninteresting. When Robbie married Tom Ackerley, the only photo he shot was a close-up of her turning off the camera. His personal life, he suggests, is irrelevant. Work is the point. "Fame is something very strange," he admitted to Charlize Theron in January. “He has a way to get there very fast. And I felt untethered. I was looking for different ways to take control of my life, to get where I wanted to be. As a producer, you can be part of everything. And not only on the set, but in the years it takes up to that point. I like to exercise that smart part of my brain, even doing the shit of tax incentives. ” The stories about her that end in the profiles are not about something nice she does with her friends, but about working for 13 hours with the writer. from Birds of prey in history cards. "She is notable in that regard," Hodson said. Variety. "I certainly don't know any other actor like her that does that." Even the way Robbie has been photographed recently reflects the change. In 2016, she wore swimsuits on the covers of Vogue and Vanity Fair to promote Tarzan. In the last two years, their covers of Vogue and Variety were headshots; on the cover of W, she, Theron and Nicole Kidman wear business suits. Of course, there is nothing wrong with wearing a swimsuit on the cover of a magazine, but the change underscores the fact that not only does Robbie think of herself differently, but that the press and, by extension, the audience are too. . "I want people to see me as an actor," he told Net-a-Porter in 2018. "I'm not a model."

The star centered the producer is nothing new: in 1919, the silent actor Mary Pickford, along with her then husband Douglas Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin and director D.W. Griffith founded United Artists as a way to wrest control (and profits) of the studios that had been exploiting his stardom for years. In the 1950s, the classic Hollywood stars, newly released from their study contracts, tried to find a way to reduce their income tax. So, as now, "self-incorporation,quot; was also a way of trying to control (and increase the percentage of profits) over a project, but that kind of control was rarely available to women. Production companies of the 50s were also almost completely limited to projects. with the star, and rarely included any real production duty. Lucille Ball and Mary Tyler Moore produced their own shows (and, in Moore's case, many others) but were relegated to what was then the backwater of television entertainment. In the 1990s and early 2000s, already powerful stars became even more powerful through production companies founded with a producer partner (Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner), a director / collaborator (George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh) or a spouse (Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston). It was a way to earn (more) money, but also to implement what was often described as a "one for them, one for us,quot; philosophy: highly successful commercial films would help finance more strange, more personal and more personal projects. less commercial For Section Eight of Clooney and Soderbergh, that philosophy finally ran out. But for Brad Pitt Plan B, which he assumed after his separation from Aniston, it has become a way of producing films, often by underrepresented filmmakers, who otherwise could not obtain conventional financing, attention or distribution. Most famous, Plan B produced 12 years of slaverybut I was also behind Selma, Moonlight, OkjaY If Beale Street could talk. Until recently, however, the role of running an expanding, experimental and powerful production company, such as the field of management itself, has been largely reserved for white male stars. After the runaway success of Itching seven years, Marilyn Monroe, fed up with scrap pieces and "auto-incorporated,quot; like Marilyn Monroe Productions. She negotiated a new contract with Fox, with the stipulation that she would become a producer of future films and the ability to reject scripts and directors. But she ended up making only two movies (Bus stop Y The prince and the showgirl) before his death in 1962.

"I like to exercise that smart part of my brain, even doing the crap out of tax incentives."