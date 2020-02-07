Heidi Klum defends himself after being criticized for denying Gabrielle Union's accusations against & # 39; AGT & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb98ae6b3212ebcfcfec290a6949432a011% %MINIFYHTMLb98ae6b3212ebcfcfec290a6949432a012%

Wenn

The star of & # 39; Project Runway & # 39; addresses criticism regarding his comments that favored & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; amid accusations of racism made by the former judge Union.

Up News Info –

Heidi klum has admitted that "many people got mad at me" after she intervened in the controversy surrounding Gabrielle Unionoutput of "America has talent".

The "Bad boys ii"The actress was fired from the panel of judges of the program in November 2019 after only one season, amid reports suggesting that her departure was linked to concerns she had raised about a series of controversial incidents that took place behind the scenes. , creating a "toxic" work atmosphere.

%MINIFYHTMLb98ae6b3212ebcfcfec290a6949432a013% %MINIFYHTMLb98ae6b3212ebcfcfec290a6949432a014%

Speaking during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association, Klum said about his time in the series, "I can't speak for (Gabrielle). I didn't experience the same thing. For me, everyone treats you with the greatest respect. I've never seen anything strange or hurtful. "

%MINIFYHTMLb98ae6b3212ebcfcfec290a6949432a015% %MINIFYHTMLb98ae6b3212ebcfcfec290a6949432a016%

However, some fans felt that the star, who was a judge on the show for six seasons, was denying Gabrielle's experience in her comments, and told the gossip column on page six of the New York Post that "he could only talk about what I saw. "

"A lot of people got mad at me. They called me, for example, & # 39; a white woman & # 39;" he said. "I think it's important for everyone to tell their truth. I think when there is a story, it should be told. It had a different story."

"I can only talk to what I saw, it has nothing to do with the color that I am," he added. "I'm human, so I just looked at what I saw."

The trade union accusations were followed by a "productive" meeting between the actress and the NBC network, with an investigation by the SAG-AFTRA artists' union currently underway.

Klum served as a judge on the main program from 2013 to 2018, and returned for "America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions", which is now broadcast.