Heidi Klum: & # 39; They called me a & # 39; white woman & # 39; for defending & # 39; AGT & # 39; !! & # 39;

Heidi Klum licks her wounds amid the violent reaction of America & # 39; s Got Talent, and is upset that people called her a "white woman,quot; after throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus to save the public image of reality Talents show.

"A lot of people got mad at me. They called me, for example, & # 39; a white woman & # 39;" he said to Page Six, "I think it's important for everyone to tell their truth. I think when there is a story, it should be told . He had a different story. "

