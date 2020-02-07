Heidi Klum: & # 39; They called me a & # 39; white woman & # 39; for defending & # 39; AGT & # 39; !! & # 39;

Heidi Klum licks her wounds amid the violent reaction of America & # 39; s Got Talent, and is upset that people called her a "white woman,quot; after throwing Gabrielle Union under the bus to save the public image of reality Talents show.

"A lot of people got mad at me. They called me, for example, & # 39; a white woman & # 39;" he said to Page Six, "I think it's important for everyone to tell their truth. I think when there is a story, it should be told . He had a different story. "

Klum said, "I can only talk to what I saw, it has nothing to do with the color that I am. I am human, so I only looked at what I saw."

We are not sure how to call yourself "white,quot; is offensive considering … she is a white woman, but it is in her feelings about it. Also, how could a "white woman,quot; or any white person say that there is no racism if they are not in the affected group?

After Union talked about the toxic and racially charged work environment behind the scenes of the show, Klum joined actor Terry Crews, an African-American man, to stick the knife in the back of the Hollywood actress.

"I only had an amazing experience [on the show]. I can't speak for Gabrielle. I didn't experience the same thing. For me, everyone treats you with the greatest respect," he said last month.