Heather Watson and Harriet Dart suffer defeats in Slovakia | Tennis news

Heather Watson suffered a strong opening rubber defeat against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Britain's hopes of reaching the new Fed Cup finals are hanging by a thread after the defeats of Heather Watson and Harriet Dart in Slovakia.

Watson was defeated 6-2, 6-3 by world No. 199 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova before Dart was defeated 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-5 in an exciting battle with Viktoria Kuzmova.

Dart missed a golden opportunity to see Kuzmova after keeping three break points in the service of his opponent when 3-2 in the second set.

But he defended himself against five match points to recover a 5-2 deficit in the decisive set before finally being forced to admit defeat.

Harriet Dart was dejected after losing to Viktoria Kuzmova

Dart's reversal means that Britain must now win both reverse singles games and double the rubber matches on Saturday in order to reserve their place in the final in Budapest in April.

Britain returned to the World Group for the first time since 1996 last year, and is one of eight teams planted in the qualifiers.

However, their hopes were affected when British number 1, Johanna Konta, announced that she would not participate in the competition this year.

