Has the coronavirus broken the great firewall in China? The | China

China controls the Internet more than any other country in the world.

However, censors are struggling to contain the outrage over the coronavirus outbreak.

There is widespread anger that the disease has killed Li Wenliang, one of the first doctors to raise the alarm about the new virus.

He was arrested by the police and forced to confess "spreading rumors."

Users of China's social media network, Weibo, described his death as a national humiliation.

Even state media support public calls to government leaders to apologize for silencing him.

Can China's leaders contain online anger over disguise?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Joseph Cheng – political activist with the pro-democratic group in Hong Kong, Alliance for True Democracy

Einar Tangen – Analyst and advisor to the government of China on economic and development issues.

Elliott Zaagman – co-host of the China Tech Investor podcast

Source: Al Jazeera News