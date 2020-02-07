Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says she has never been sexually assaulted because she "would never put herself in that position,quot;

Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, gave an interview to The newspaper Podcast this week, and made some interesting statements about how he managed to avoid being a victim of sexual assault. The lawyer said New York Times the reporter Megan Twohey that has never happened to her because she "would never put herself in that position."

It was Twohey and her colleague Jodi Kantor who revealed Weinstein's history of sexual assault in 2017. And, when Twohey heard Rotunno's response about not being a victim of sexual assault, she asked for clarification.

Some drama today in the courtroom of Harvey Weinstein: the chief prosecutor vehemently opposed the interview of defense attorney Donna Rotunno in "The Daily,quot;, which was published this morning: https://t.co/03uEODcRoy – Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) February 7, 2020

"So, are you saying that you have never been sexually assaulted because you would never put yourself in the position of being sexually assaulted?" Twohey asked.

"I always made decisions from the university age when I never drank too much, I never went home with someone I didn't know, I just never put myself in a vulnerable situation," Rotunno explained.

Twohey asked Rotunno if he believed that all women who had been victims of sexual assault put themselves in that position, and she said: "Absolutely not," adding that what he meant was that all women should "take precautions." .

Rotunno also spoke about how she became Weinstein's lawyer for this case, and admitted that she was not surprised when she received the call. He said that the first time he met Weinstein they talked for eight hours because he was interested in being represented by a lawyer, and thought it was a good idea for him.

If you heard @ mega2eToday's successful interview with Donna Rotunno, read this. Many people assume that Weinstein's conviction is a blockade. But prosecutors filed high-risk charges and jurors will sail in largely unknown legal territory. https://t.co/5uMY0zifh1 – jodikantor (@jodikantor) February 7, 2020

He explained that being a woman who represents Weinstein places her in a different position than most women feel today. But he also believes he has a position that many women feel, but they don't want to talk about.

At the end of the day, Rotunno says that Harvey Weinstein knows that his life is at stake. And, having a voice is not only necessary and fair, but it is something that you deserve.

Six women took a stand against Weinstein in his trial for sexual assault. If convicted, the dishonest Hollywood movie producer could spend the rest of his life in prison.



